Preview: Twins at Royals

Ian Kennedy has turned in four consecutive good starts and the Kansas City Royals will be hoping for another from the veteran right-hander when they resume their four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The Minnesota Twins will be looking for a similar outing from Hector Santiago after the teams weathered more than a three-hour delay in Friday's 11-inning marathon.

Eric Hosmer finally ended the seven-hour marathon, which featured a rain delay of 3 hours, 3 minutes in the fourth inning as well as a 12-minute interruption when the lights went out, with a walk-off single in the 11th. The 5-4 victory extended Kansas City's winning streak to six games and drew the Royals within 5 1/2 games of the American League's second wild card. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier continues to be a nemesis for Kansas City, becoming the fourth player -- and first since Ken Griffey Jr. -- to homer in seven consecutive games against one opponent. Only two players have had longer homer streaks against one team -- Harmon Killebrew (nine versus Athletics, 1961) and Joe Adcock (eight versus Dodgers, 1956).

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Héctor Santiago (10-7, 4.80 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.78)

Santiago won seven consecutive decisions and racked up 10 victories with the Los Angeles Angels, but he has come up empty in his three starts since he was traded to the Twins. He lasted only four innings in his last outing against Kansas City and was shelled for seven runs on nine hits. The 28-year-old beat the Royals in his next-to-last start before the trade, allowing two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Kennedy has pitched superbly in his last four outings, although he has only one win to show for it, beating Detroit on Monday with 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Kennedy did not factor in the decision in each of his previous three turns despite allowing a combined two runs and 13 hits over 19 1/3 innings. He tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings versus Minnesota on April 9 and gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings versus the Twins on May 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon has hit safely in 10 consecutive games.

2. Dozier matched his career high with 28 homers, with 20 coming since June 25 -- the most in the majors in that span.

3. Hosmer has knocked in six runs during a five-game RBI streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 3