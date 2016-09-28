Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are still a long shot to make the playoffs this year, but the defending World Series champions are pretty much a sure shot when they face the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins this season. Kansas City will hope to stave off postseason elimination and post its 15th win in 18 meetings with Minnesota as the American League Central rivals head into Wednesday's second contest of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals' margin for error is nil as they reside five games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot in the American League with five to play. Cheslor Cuthbert recorded his second straight multi-hit performance in Tuesday's 4-3 victory in 11 innings and is 6-for-15 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in his last four contests. Minnesota isn't putting up much of a fight, scoring a total of 19 runs during its 1-9 stretch. Brian Dozier is mired in a 1-for-22 rut in his last five games, but is batting .300 in his career versus Wednesday starter Jason Vargas.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-11, 3.37 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (0-0, 3.86)

Santana suffered his first loss in over a month on Thursday after allowing four runs and as many walks in six innings in a 4-2 setback to Detroit. The 33-year-old Dominican didn't wish for that result to be the final one of his 2016 season, reportedly telling manager Paul Molitor that he wanted one more start. Santana will face Kansas City for the fifth time this season, losing both decisions despite recording a season-high 10 strikeouts in a 2-1 setback on Aug. 21.

While Santana will make his 30th start of the season, Vargas is taking the hill for just the third time following Tommy John surgery in 2015. The 33-year-old has yielded a combined three runs on four hits in seven innings in a pair of no-decisions. Vargas has walked away with a 6-4 career mark versus Minnesota despite allowing a .389 batting average to Joe Mauer, although the batter is mired in a 2-for-32 stretch as he deals with a lingering right quad injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield has four hits and three runs scored in his last two games and is batting .325 in September.

2. Minnesota RF Miguel Sano has struck out three times in three of his last five games.

3. Royals RHP Dillon Gee is dealing with two blood clots and will not pitch again this season.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Royals 3