Twins 3, Royals 2 (12 innings)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miguel Sano hit a pinch home run with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Sano snapped an 0-for-14 skid that included 11 strikeouts by depositing left-hander Franklin Morales’ full-count fastball over the left field fence.

Blaine Boyer (3-4) retired all five batters he faced to pick up the victory. Kevin Jepsen worked a spotless 12th to log his seventh save in as many opportunities since being acquired by the Twins on July 31. He has 12 saves on the year, counting his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota catcher Kurt Suzuki broke up Kris Medlen’s no-hitter with a sixth-inning home run. Suzuki hit an 89 mph fastball out to left-center to lead off the inning.

The Twins added another run in the sixth with designated hitter Joe Mauer’s single scoring Aaron Hicks, who had walked and move to third on second baseman Brian Dozier’s single.

Suzuki left in the 10th inning with a bruised left knee after a collision at the plate with pinch runner Jarrod Dyson, who stole second and third and attempted to score on Lorenzo Cain’s comebacker to Blain Boyer.

Royals second baseman Ben Zobrist hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the sixth. It was his 12th home run and his sixth in 37 games with the Royals. Zobrist rifled a 2-2 Mike Pelfrey pitch into the Twins’ bullpen.

After the Zobrist blast, Pelfrey, who had a 10.22 ERA in his previous three starts, gave up an infield single to left fielder Alex Gordon and hit Cain with a pitch before he was removed.

Left-hander Neal Cotts was beckoned, and he retired first baseman Eric Hosmer and designated hitter Kendrys Morales on fly balls to center.

The Royals tied the game in the eighth off Trevor May. Zobrist started the inning with a triple to right-center and scored on Cain’s sacrifice fly.

Both starters got a no-decision. Pelfrey was charged with one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Medlen yielded two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings.

NOTES: The Royals broke their season attendance record when Tony Tucker of Blue Spring, Mo., became the 3,074th fan to walk through the turnstiles Wednesday. That broke the record of 2,477,700 set in 1989. The Royals still have six home games remaining. ... Twins RHP Phil Hughes threw 45 pitches in a three-inning simulated game with no issues. Hughes is on the disabled list with back inflammation. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins, who has not pitched since Sept. 1 because of a bad back, received his second cortisone shot. ... The Twins will skip RHP Tyler Duffey’s start, but manager Paul Molitor said Duffey would make another start this season. ... Royals 2B Omar Infante, who is hitting .217, did not start any of three games against the Twins. Ben Zobrist started all three at second base. ... The Twins are off Thursday before continuing this trip with a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy and Orioles RHP Mike Wright are the probables Thursday in Baltimore.