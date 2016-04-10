Royals 7, Twins 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Kendrys Morales homered, while Ian Kennedy pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals topped the Minnesota Twins 7-0 Saturday night.

All three home runs were solo shots and the Royals’ first homers of the season.

Morales homered off Casey Fien, the second of four Minnesota pitchers, in the Royals’ three-run sixth, which also included an Alcides Escobar run-producing triple.

Kennedy gave up five hits, walked one and struck out seven before being replaced by Danny Duffy with two out in the seventh after allowing singles to Byung Ho Park and Eduardo Escobar.

Paulo Orlando had three hits matching his career high in his first game of the season. He had a pair of three-hit games last year.

Twins center fielder Danny Santana left in the sixth with a right hamstring strain.

The 0-5 Twins are the only winless team in the American League.

Chien-Ming Wang, who had not pitched in the majors since Aug. 24, 2013, threw a scoreless ninth for the Royals.

Twins left-hander Tommy Milone retired the first 10 batters he faced before yielding back-to-back home runs to Moustakas and Cain.

Moustakas hit one into the right-field seats just foul before driving the next pitch into the back of the Twins bullpen.

Cain, who struck out four times Friday and grounded out in his first at-bat, blasted a 1-0 Milone pitch over the left-field fence.

The Royals made it 4-0 with two unearned run in the fifth when Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar committed a fielding error and throwing error. Salvador Perez, who had walked with one out, scored on Escobar’s second error. Moustakas’ two-out single scored Omar Infante, who reached base on Escobar’s first error.

Moustakas’ hit chased Milone, who allowed four runs, two unearned, on three hits, in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four. Casey Fien replaced Milone, who threw 84 pitches.

Kennedy, who was making his first start, limited the Twins to three hits over the first five innings. Eddie Rosario doubled with one out in the third and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded.

That was the only runner Kennedy allowed past first base in the first five innings. He gave up a fourth inning two-out single to Trevor Plouffe. Eduardo Escobar singled in the fifth, but was out stealing second.

NOTES: OFs Bryan Buxton and Miguel Sano, who had started the first four games, were not in the Minnesota lineup. They are a combined 4-for-27 with one RBI and 16 strikeouts. ... Royals C Salvador Perez and Twins C Kurt Suzuki tripled in the eighth inning on Friday. The last time both teams’ catchers tripled in the same inning was Bob Scheffing of the Cubs and Phil Masi of the Dodgers on Aug. 21, 1947. The last time it occurred in an American League game was July 31, 1936, when Moe Berg of the Red Sox and Luke Sewell of the White Sox did it. ... RF Paulo Orlando made his first start with the Royals facing a left-handed starter, Tommy Milone, for the first time. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco and Royals RHP Edinson Volquez are the pitching probables for the series finale on Sunday. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is batting .368 (7-for-19) against Nolasco. ... Twins closer LHP Glen Perkins did not appear in the first four games.