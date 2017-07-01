KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas, Alex Gordon, Brandon Moss and Alcides Escobar homered as the Kansas City Royals topped the Minnesota Twins 11-6 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The Royals bashed out a season-high 17 hits with every player getting a hit.

Kansas City rallied from a 5-1 deficit to move a game above .500 at 40-39. They moved into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central.

Moustakas began the Royals' three-run fourth with his 22nd home run. Gordon hit a three-run blast in the eighth to give Kansas City a five-run cushion.

Luke Farrell, who was making his major league debut, yielded five runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

Farrell threw 33 pitches in the second inning, which included three walks and two singles. Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman drew walks with the bases loaded, scoring Max Kepler, who led off the inning with a single, and Kennys Vargas, who had walked.

Farrell did not make it through the third when the Twins tallied three runs. Miguel Sano led off the inning with a home run. He has hit in all 10 games against the Royals this season.

Kepler tripled and score on Jorge Polanco's infield single. Dozier's two-out single scored Polanco with the final run of the inning, pushing the Twins' lead to 5-1.

Starter Jose Berrios and the Twins' bullpen failed to hold the lead. Berrios surrendered five runs on nine hits, including three home runs.

Tyler Duffey (0-2) absorbed the loss. Mike Minor (4-1) picked up the victory.

Left-hander Matt Strahm, the second Kansas City pitcher, left in in the fourth inning with left knee inflammation.

NOTES: The Twins summoned RHP Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester. They optioned rookie RHP Alan Busenitz to their International League farm club. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell, Luke's dad, made it to Kansas City for his debut. ... Royals LHP Travis Wood and Twins LHP Hector Santiago are the Sunday probables.