Royals’ Vargas shuts down Twins

Vargas making a case to be Kansas City’s ace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Left-hander Jason Vargas entered the season with little fanfare for the Kansas City Royals. James Shields was the team’s established ace, and rookie Yordano Ventura was expected to make a splash as well.

But Vargas (2-0) is not playing second fiddle to anybody as he improved to 2-0 with a seven-inning gem Friday night. He scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to 1.24. The Royals improved to 8-0 when scoring at least four runs with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

“It wasn’t easy,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “His first two innings, he really battled his command. He got better in the third and then he really cruised in the fourth, fifth and sixth and into the seventh.”

Vargas deflected the praise to his mates.

”Defense,“ he said when asked what was working for him. ”The defense really saved us. I got that pitch count up early, and I was fortunate to have some short innings. The defense really helped with that.

“When Gordo (left fielder Alex Gordon) makes that throw, and we turned that double play (in the fourth inning), it was just a good all-around defensive game. It really helped out.”

It was the fourth straight victory for Kansas City, which entered the streak with the worst record in the American League. The Royals now are tied with the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central.

“We’re swinging the bats better, there’s no doubt about that,” Yost said about the team’s hot streak. “(Third baseman Mike Moustakas) is finally starting to get some results. He’s putting good swings on the ball. (Shortstop Alcides Escobar) is up to .295 with three hits tonight. He’s really swinging the bat well. (second baseman) Omar (Infante) with two RBIs and two knocks tonight. Those things are all key for us.”

Moustakas connected on his second home run in three games in the bottom of the sixth to give Vargas a cushion. His 389-foot blast to right field drove home designated hitter Billy Butler to give the Royals the 5-0 lead.

“I put a good swing on it,” Moustakas said. “I got a 3-2 breaking ball and stayed on it pretty good, and I was able to drive it out.”

When asked if he thought he missed his chance a pitch before when he drove a long foul into deep right field, he smiled and said, “No, because he had to throw another pitch.”

The Royals are near the bottom of the American League in runs with 52 (3.47/game). But with a team ERA of 2.82, that’s good enough to be above .500.

“(Vargas) was very good,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ve faced him two times in the last week. He has a great change-up. He was cutting his fastball and was running it. He kept us off balance and we didn’t do too much.”

Twins starter Ricky Nolasco (1-2) gave up five runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings. In his last start, he limited the Royals to one run on five hits in eight innings.

“Not a ball hit hard off him for the most part,” Gardenhire said of Nolasco. “They found some holes, and the big two-run homer by Moustakas hurt him there at the end. But he gave us a chance; we just couldn’t come up with anything on Vargas.”

“I thought I did a good job,” Nolasco said. “Obviously, the homer (hurt), but (I) hung with them. There were some good pitches that found holes. You just have to find out how to keep going. They put guys on base and capitalized when they needed to.”

The Royals’ 11-hit attack was led by Escobar, who went 3-for-3.

The Royals grabbed the lead in the third on RBI singles by Infante and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Escobar pulled a one-out double down the left-field line. Outfielder Nori Aoki followed with an infield single. Infante’s single went about 40 feet, but Nolasco’s attempt to get Escobar at the plate was late. Hosmer then lined a pitch into right field, scoring Aoki.

The Royals tacked on a run in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Infante.

Vargas worked around trouble early, but his defense helped him. A double play in the third and a perfect throw by Gordon from the wall in left center in the fourth cut short Twins’ rallies.

NOTES: OF Alex Gordon’s assist to end the top of the fourth inning on Friday night was his 57th since 2011, tops in the majors for outfielders. ... The Royals placed OF Jarrod Dyson on the bereavement leave before the game because of a death in his family. He is expected back with the team for the Monday night game at Cleveland. To replace him, the team recalled IF/OF Jimmy Paredes from Triple-A Omaha. Paredes was hitting .317 (15-for-47) for the Storm Chasers. ... The Royals already were down an outfielder after Lorenzo Cain went on the disabled list following Wednesday night’s game at Houston with a left groin strain. ... Twins OF Chris Colabello has 19 RBIs -- best in the American League -- through 15 games. The team record for RBIs in April is 26 by Kirby Puckett in 1994.