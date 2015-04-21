Royals shake off feisty weekend, rout Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a weekend of hit batters, six ejections, an aggressive or dirty slide depending on one’s viewpoint and the dugouts clearing all three games against the Oakland A‘s, the Kansas City Royals played a “normal” game Monday night.

Edinson Volquez pitched seven sharp innings, and designated hitter Kendrys Morales drove in two runs with two hits as Kansas City beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1.

Royals rookie right fielder Paulo Orlando added a two-run triple in a three-run eighth. Orlando, who spent nine years in the minors before becoming the third-ever Brazilian-born major-leaguer, leads the big leagues with five triples.

No pitches were high and tight or behind the batters. There were no ejections and no turbulent slides injuring players.

“They’re back to playing baseball because no one is really messing with them right now,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

When five Royals were ejected Sunday, the series with the Athletics evolved into a national story.

“I don’t hear,” Yost said. “I don’t listen. I don’t watch.”

However, he liked what he saw against the Twins.

Volquez (2-1) held the Twins to one run on five hits. He struck out five and walked one while lowering his ERA to 1.99. In three starts, Volquez has 17 strikeouts and three walks in 22 2/3 innings. He went 13-7 with a 3.04 ERA last season with Pittsburgh.

“I didn’t have my best stuff,” Volquez said. “I‘m carrying over everything. I‘m just trying to do what I did last year.”

The Twins certainly did not play their best game. Two Kansas City runs scored on wild pitches. Minnesota left fielder Oswaldo Arcia dropped third baseman Mike Moustakas’ routine fly ball to open the door for a three-run sixth. Morales’ eighth-inning single to shallow center fell between two Twins defenders.

”We’ve had a few of those games where they’ve had shape for a while and then things kind of broke down for us,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”We missed the play in left, and we can’t contain them at the end to give ourselves a chance. We tried to stay in the game. We didn’t have much offense. It did get out of hand at the end.

“I‘m not sure if it was a light issue (on Arcia’s error). It wasn’t a very high ball. It led to an inning where we fell behind. We want our guys to catch the ball. That’s kind of an obvious thing.”

Morales, who hit a two-run, eighth-inning double Sunday against the A‘s, doubled home Moustakas in the sixth Monday, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead. After first baseman Eric Hosmer drew his second walk, Morales drilled a double to left to finish Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (1-2).

Right-hander Blaine Boyer replaced Gibson, and he uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Hosmer to score. Catcher Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly to center knocked in Morales for a 4-1 lead.

Gibson, who went to the University of Missouri, was charged with four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks in five-plus innings. He entered the game 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Kansas City.

“Pitching well in a loss, I don’t know the exact terminology I want to use, but it doesn’t feel too good when you pitch well in a loss,” Gibson said. “The team win is most important.”

In the eighth, Morales’ fly-ball single to shallow center off left-hander Caleb Thielbar scored Moustakas, who began the inning with an opposite-field double. After Perez singled, Orlando tripled off right-hander Tim Stauffer for the game’s final runs.

“That’s probably one of the most frustrating at-bats,” Gibson said of walking Hosmer after having him down 0-2.

Hosmer’s throwing error in the second inning allowed Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier to score, giving the Twins a 1-0 lead.

“Volquez was solid,” Molitor said. “He throws hard, has a good changeup. We got on the board with the misplay by Hosmer, which doesn’t happen too often. We had a chance to add on there, and he got the double play to get out of it.”

Dozier led off with a walk and advanced to second on third baseman Trevor Plouffe’s single. Hosmer fielded designated hitter Eduardo Escobar’s grounder and threw to second to start a double play. The ball sailed past shortstop Alcides Escobar, allowing Dozier to come home.

In the third inning, the Royals tied the game when Escobar, who led off with a double, advanced to third when Moustakas grounded out and then scored on a Gibson wild pitch when Hosmer walked.

The Twins got a scare in the second when catcher Kurt Suzuki went down in the on-deck circle when he was struck in the right foot by Arcia’s foul line drive. A trainer checked on Suzuki, who remained in the game.

“Those on-deck circles, you are vulnerable there,” Molitor said. “The guy swings late. It caught him on the fleshy part on the top of his foot. I know it was painful.”

NOTES: Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, who is on the disabled list with elbow inflammation, will make a rehab start Saturday with Class A Cedar Rapids. ... SS Alcides Escobar returned to the Royals’ lineup after missing two games with a sprained left knee, which was injured from a hard slide Friday by A’s 3B Brett Lawrie. ... Kansas City 2B Omar Infante was held out due to a strained left groin. ... Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the lineup for a rest Monday after starting the first 12 games. ... Twins LHP Tommy Milone, who starts Tuesday, is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals, who will counter with LHP Jason Vargas. Vargas is 6-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 16 starts with Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.