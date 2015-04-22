Moustakas drives in three as Royals edge Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Third baseman Mike Moustakas hit a paltry .212 last season and was sent back to the minors for a brief time in May.

After a three-hit day Tuesday that led the Kansas City Royals to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins, Moustakas is batting .327 this year.

Moustakas homered and drove in three runs, including the tiebreaker in the eighth inning. His two-out single off Glen Perkins knocked in right fielder Paulo Orlando with the decisive run.

“Night and day,” Moustakas said, comparing this season to last season.

Royals manager Ned Yost said, “I can’t recall another guy in my managing career, in my coaching career, that has made that big of an adjustment in a winter’s time.”

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez opened the eighth with a single, and Jarrod Dyson pinch-ran for him. After Casey Fien (0-1) made five throws to first base, Orlando singled up the middle, moving Dyson to third. Dyson scored on second baseman Christian Colon’s groundout.

”That’s part of their game,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”Last year at the end of the year, they created a lot of havoc running aggressively on the bases. That’s kind of how the Royals put themselves back in the games. A lot of good things happened; we just couldn’t contain them at the end.

“Dyson is looking to steal. We threw over to disrupt his timing. We tried a couple of other things. The hard part about is still being able to execute your pitches.”

Said Fien, “When you do make a mistake, they get guys on, and that’s when they get a little frustrating because you’ve got to worry about the runner and they play small ball. They did manufacture some runs in the eighth inning.”

Perkins entered to face Moustakas, who delivered a crisp single to left.

“We don’t ever give up,” Moustakas said. “We don’t ever feel like we’re out of a game. That (2014 American League) wild-card game put everything in perspective.”

The Twins batted around in a four-run sixth to take a 5-3 lead. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe, left fielder Oswaldo Arcia, catcher Kurt Suzuki and center fielder Shane Robinson stroked two-out RBI singles.

After Royals left-hander Jason Vargas did not allow a hit in the first three innings, eight of the next 15 Twins batters delivered hits. Vargas was pulled after 5 2/3 innings of five-run ball. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Royals got a run back in their half of the sixth when Colon’s double scored Orlando, who walked.

Right-hander Chris Young (1-0) worked two flawless innings to earn the victory. Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth to collect his third save in as many chances. Davis is being used in the closer’s role with Greg Holland on the disabled list.

Left fielder Alex Gordon, who had right wrist surgery in late December, homered with one out in the second to put the Royals up 1-0. Gordon hit a 3-1 offering from lefty Tommy Milone out to right. It was Gordon’s first home run since Sept. 3, ending a span of 108 homerless at-bats. Gordon had just one single in 12 at-bats against left-handers before centering one up off Milone.

The Twins started the fourth with singles by shortstop Danny Santana, right fielder Torii Hunter and first baseman Joe Mauer. Santana scored on Mauer’s single to tie the score at 1. Vargas struck out second baseman Brian Dozier looking and retired the next two batters on fly balls to prevent it from being a larger inning.

Moustakas homered in the fifth with Colon aboard, giving the Royals a 3-1 advantage. Milone limited left-handed hitters to two singles in 15 at-bats in three starts this season before yielding the home runs to Gordon and Moustakas, both who swing from the left side. In his previous 20 starts, Milone had not allowed more than two hits against left-handed hitters in a game.

“His first two at-bats, it looked like he was going the other way,” Milone said of Moustakas. “We tried to bust him in on the first pitch (in the fifth), and it looked like he was looking for it. He just jumped all over it.”

Milone walked four and gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

“Walks in general are just no good,” Milone said. “It seems usually to bite you in the butt. I had four walks today. It’s not a good day. We just didn’t get it done today.”

NOTES: Major League Baseball suspended Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera five games for “intentionally throwing a pitch in the head area of (Oakland‘s) Brett Lawrie” in the eighth inning Sunday. Herrera appealed the decision. MLB also announced it was fining Royals RHP Yordano Ventura for intentionally throwing a pitch that hit Lawrie in the fourth inning Saturday. “Honestly, it’s better than I expected,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of the disciplinary action. ... Twins RF Torii Hunter leads all active opponents with 120 hits, 74 RBIs and 55 runs at Kauffman Stadium. ... Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey will start the series finale Wednesday, while the Royals will counter with RHP Jeremy Guthrie. Pelfrey is 0-2 with a 9.49 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City.