Twins’ Pelfrey shuts down Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Pelfrey halted the Minnesota Twins losing ways at Kauffman Stadium.

Pelfrey gave the Twins a rare quality start and Brian Dozier stroked two hits, drove in a run and scored a run in a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night to avoid a sweep in the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The right-handed Pelfrey (1-0) gave up five hits, walked two and hit two in his seven innings of work before turning the lead over to the bullpen.

Right-hander Casey Fien worked around an Eric Hosmer two-out triple in the eighth before lefty Glen Perkins completed the shutout and collected his third save in as many opportunities.

It was the Twins’ second shutout of the season after blanking the Chicago White Sox on April 10.

Pelfrey earned his first victory since Sept. 23, 2013, after missing most of last season due to elbow surgery.

“He had a lot of run on his fastball, really boring it into right-handers and away from left-handers,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “After the second time around, he’d throw first-pitch breaking balls soft to get ahead in the count. He did a pretty job of locating.”

The Twins sent eight men to the plate in a three-run first with second baseman Dozier and designated hitter Kenny Vargas delivering run-producing singles. The other run scored when left fielder Oswaldo Arcia was hit by right-handed starter Jeremy Guthrie’s pitch. Guthrie labored through 32 pitches in the first inning alone.

“Guthrie really battled with his command, but what a job to get us through five innings and still keep us in the game,” Yost said.

After retiring the first two Twins in the second, Guthrie struggled again, giving up a double to right fielder Torii Hunter and walking first baseman Joe Mauer and Dozier to load the bases. In a bizarre ending to the inning with Guthrie battling control issues, Hunter unsuccessfully attempted to steal home on the second pitch to Vargas.

“I said to myself, ‘I‘m going if he doesn’t look at me,'” Hunter said. “He looked at me the first time, then didn’t look again, and I took off. He had that slow delivery then noticed I was coming; he short-armed the throw and it was low, but (catcher Salvador) Perez is a Gold Glover, and he got it out the dirt and tagged me.”

Guthrie, who threw 49 strikes and 49 balls in five innings, walked six, matching his career high, and hit a batter.

“I was trying to be a little too fine with the pitches and wasn’t able to hone it back in when I fell behind led to all the walks,” Guthrie said. “I guess that’s a positive (making it through five innings), but putting in the three-nothing lead and really never having too many easy innings, so I think that weighs on the hitters. You’re always teetering. It’s a tough position for the team to be in.”

He was replaced in the sixth by right-hander Yohan Pino, who made 11 starts for the Twins last season. Pino threw three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, to keep the Royals within striking distance.

The Royals loaded the bases in the fifth when second baseman Christian Colon and shortstop Alcides Escobar singled and center fielder Lorenzo Cain was hit by a Pelfrey pitch. Hosmer grounded out to Mauer on a 3-1 pitch to end the inning.

“I started him (Hosmer) off with a fastball in the back door, then got him to roll over on a splitter,” Pelfrey said. “Fortunately, he hit it right at somebody.”

The Royals had only one base runner in the final four innings.

“We had our chance in the fifth, but other than that their guy was pretty strong,” Guthrie said.

NOTES: Jack Sock, a tennis pro from Kansas City who went to Blue Valley North, watched the Royals take batting practice Wednesday. Sock, 22, won his first ATP tourney over the weekend, the Men’s Clay Court Championship at Houston. ... RHP Wade Davis, who is handling the Royals’ closing duties with RHP Greg Holland on the disabled list, has allowed one hit in seven innings and has three saves in as many chances. ... RHP Yordano Ventura starts Thursday at Chicago, while the White Sox will start All-Star LHP Chris Sale. ... The Twins are off before opening a weekend series at Seattle. ... Mike Swanson, the Royals vice president-communications and broadcasting, is going on the DL with right elbow ligament surgery scheduled Thursday.