Cain enables Royals to win in 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lorenzo Cain scored the tying run in the eighth inning and the winning run in the 10th to help the Kansas City Royals end a four-game losing streak.

Cain came home on Jarrod Dyson’s fielder’s choice in the 10th inning and the Royals edged the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night.

Cain opened the 10th with a double, took third on a wild pitch and beat first baseman Joe Mauer’s throw to the plate on Dyson’s dribbler.

“I didn’t realize how hard he hit it, so I just took a split second when I realized where the ball was going,” Cain said. “I took off for home. I was going headfirst, stay as far away as possible from the catcher, stay on the outside of the base.”

The play at the plate was reviewed but not overturned.

“I was looking for a fastball and he threw me a fastball and I put a good swing on it,” Cain said of the double that upped his average to .305.

The Royals tied it at 2 in the eighth when designated hitter Kendrys Morales’ two-out single scored Cain.

The Royals missed a golden opportunity to win it in the ninth.

Catcher Salvador Perez and right fielder Alex Rios led off with singles. Dusty Coleman, who was just brought up from Triple-A Omaha, ran for Perez. Second baseman Omar Infante’s sacrifice bunt moved up the runners and shortstop Alcides Escobar was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas flied out to Aaron Hicks in right center. Coleman started home, hesitated and was trapped in a rundown.

“In the situation, ninth inning, winning run, you’ve got to put the pressure on and make them make the play,” Coleman said. “I wish I would have stayed with that.”

Twins manager Paul Molitor went with a five-man infield and two outfielders, pulling right fielder Torii Hunter for Moustakas’ at-bat.

“It was pretty smart of Molly to have that play in there,” Hicks said. “It worked out perfectly. He hit a little knuckler. I caught it and threw it in.”

That, however, only delayed the outcome. The Twins could not prevent Cain from scoring in the next inning.

Twins left-hander Tommy Milone left departed after six innings with a 2-1 advantage, but the bullpen failed to hold it.

Milone limited the Royals to five hits, struck out five and walked two. After spending May in the minors, Milone went 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in June.

Milone began July like he pitched in June, not allowing more than two runs in six straight starts, but could only get a no-decision.

“He pitched great,” catcher Kurt Suzuki said. “He moved the ball around and hit his spots. He didn’t make any mistakes. Guys like Tommy who have been around for a while make pitches when it matters. He makes good pitches in good spots.”

Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie allowed two runs and five hits, a sacrifice fly and a walk in 7 1/3 innings.

Guthrie, who had a 1.88 ERA in his previous four home starts, pitched around two sixth-inning errors. After Moustakas’ throwing error and Infante dropping a popup, Guthrie struck out designated hitter Miguel Sano swinging with a 95 mph fastball to end the inning with two runners on base.

Sano, however, did his damage earlier.

The Twins showcased their youth movement in the second when Sano, 22, singled home left fielder Eddie Rosario, who led off the inning with a double. It was the first major league RBI for highly touted Sano, who had made his debut on Thursday.

The Royals tied it in the third when Cain’s two-out single scored Rios, who began the inning with a single to center. After the hit, Cain’s .382 batting average with two outs was tied for the American League lead.

Sano doubled, his first big league extra-base hit, to lead off the fifth. He moved to third on shortstop Eduardo Escobar’s single, a high chopper off the plate that was fielded by Guthrie, who was unable to get his throw to first in time to get Escobar.

Hicks’ sacrifice fly to left fielder Alex Gordon brought home Sano, giving the Twins a 2-1 lead.

The Royals threatened in the fifth when Infante singled and got to third on a sacrifice and a groundout. Cain walked on a 10-pitch plate appearance, but Milone wriggled out of trouble when Hosmer flied out to left.

NOTES: The Royals optioned INF Christian Colon, a 2010 first-round pick, to Triple-A Omaha to get more consistent playing time. They purchased the contract of Dusty Coleman, who was hitting .280 in the Pacific Coast League. ... Twins OF Shane Robinson went on the family emergency list to be with his infant daughter, Harper, who had complications from surgery in Boston. Robinson is not expected back until Monday at the earliest. The Twins recalled OF Aaron Hicks from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester to take Robinson’s roster spot. ... RHPs Mike Pelfrey for the Twins and Joe Blanton for the Royals will be the Saturday starters.