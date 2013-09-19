Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

After his first outing on of the season April 4, Twins pitcher Mike Pelfrey said he was “a horse,” meaning the team could count on him for a lot of innings this season. And the Twins rode him, the best they could, considering that he started the season less than a year removed from Tommy John surgery. Now as the season nears an end, it may be time to unsaddle the horse for the offseason.

Each time Pelfrey makes a start, many wonder if it will be his last of the season. The Twins playoffs chances are gone, and the team doesn’t want to wear him out by pitching him too much, so they are paying attention to how he performs.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on Pelfrey,” general manager Terry Ryan said. “We’ll monitor him. But it is nothing any more than that. He is strong and feels good. We’ll keep putting him out there.”

Ryan said the team has plenty of pitchers on the roster now to handle the starts if they become worried about his Pelfrey’s innings. But thus far, they are not.

“He’s given us the innings. He’s shown signs that he is certainly back and is healthy, which is good,” Ryan said. “If you look at Pelfrey and what you could expect of him coming out of Tommy John, he’s up to about 140 some innings. I would say he’s done a pretty dang good job. Unfortunately as a club, we have not done a good job. But I think he has held his own as far as what you’d expect coming off of a Tommy John surgery.”

So the Twins, 4- 3 winners over the White Sox on Wednesday, rolled Pelfrey back out on the field against Chicago on Tuesday. His previous outing on Sept. 11 was one of his worst of the season (seven runs on eight hits in three innings pitched--a season low). He followed it up against Chicago by not doing a whole lot better.

Pelfrey threw 38 pitches in the second inning (but giving up just one run), which probably sunk his performance before it got sailing. He settled down to retire six straight batters, but he got in trouble in the fifth, giving up two more. He pitched 96 pitches in 4 1/3, giving up three runs on nine hits and one walk with six strike outs. Pelfrey he has his moments, but he may be running out of enough steam to achieve quality starts.

“I think we saw a long process the first couple innings and the pace wasn’t going very good,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of Pelfrey’s early innings. “That’s a lot of pitches, and the game just had no pace to it--I think he’s a little disappointed in that too. The good thing is he is healthy and he never really had the big blow up inning where he lost it.”

The Twins don’t seem anxious to set Pelfrey down, especially since he is still healthy. Look for the Twins to run him out on the mound again if he continues to give the team a chance to win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-86

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Twins (Kevin Correia, 9-12, 4.31) at Athletics (Dan Straily, 10-7, 4.11)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia is scheduled to start for the Twins on Thursday against the Oakland A’s at O.co Coliseum, matched up against RHP Dan Straily. It will be the seventh outing of Correia’s career against the A‘s, after making three starts and three relief appearances. Correia has a mark of 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in those games, including a 1-1 mark with a 3.71 ERA in the three starts.

--LHP Scott Diamond started for the Twins on Wednesday afternoon in a series finale against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and earned his first win since June 20 at Target Field -- also against Chicago. Diamond has now beaten the White Sox three times this season, with this being his first victory since spending a month at Triple-A Rochester in August. He also had a bone chip removed from his elbow last December, which he’s battled back from all season. “I think just going down to Rochester was kind of that reset for me,” Diamond said. “I feel like I‘m building off that a little bit. Personally it hasn’t been that long, but up here it’s been awhile. But I‘m hoping to finish out the season strong and I hope it means that even with the setback in December last year, it just means I‘m holding strong and fighting to the end. I‘m pretty happy with it.”

--RHP Jared Burton made his 70th appearance of the season for the Twins in a 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field -- a career high in that category. Burton had also thrown a career-high 64 innings prior to throwing a scoreless inning in the win. Since the start of 2012, the Twins are 28 games above .500 (81-53) when Burton makes an appearance.

--C/OF/DH Ryan Doumit went 1-for-4 with a double in the Twins’ 4-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in a series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. Doumit came into the day hitting .364 (8-for-22) in his last six games. He was 4-for-8 with two doubles in this series.

--2B Brian Dozier continued to hit well against left-handed pitching by rapping an RBI single that turned out to plate the eventual-game-deciding margin in the Twins’ 4-3 victory on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Dozier, who went 1-for-3, got the hit against LHP John Danks in the top of the second inning. Danks didn’t allow another hit in his seven-inning outing. Dozier is hitting .333 (41-for-123) off left-handers this season.

--OF Clete Thomas went 0-for-3 in the Twins’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, extending his hitless skid to 17 straight at-bats. Thomas hasn’t gotten a hit since Sept. 2 in Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think just going down to Rochester was kind of that reset for me. I feel like I‘m building off that a little bit. Personally it hasn’t been that long (since I’ve won a game), but up here it’s been a while. I‘m hoping to finish out the season strong and I hope this means that even with the setback in December last year ... I‘m holding strong and fighting to the end. I‘m pretty happy with it.” -- LHP Scott Diamond, who gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in a 4-3 Minnesota win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. Twins general manager Terry Ryan said Mauer is making progress but is not yet ready to return to the lineup. Ryan said it would be “phenomenal” if Mauer does return before the season ends because of his presence in the lineup and in the clubhouse. He may join his team sometime during a seven-day road trip to Chicago and Oakland, Sept. 16-22.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He will have arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee