Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Twins have been looking for a reliable middle infield, and they may be close to finding one. Brian Dozier at second base and Pedro Florimon at first have been the mainstays there all season, and they have to be leaders in the clubhouse going into next season. But there still is some work to do.

After the season that Dozier has had, he should be considered a lock for the incumbent second baseman next spring. General manager Terry Ryan appears to agree.

“Dozier has certainly emerged as being a solid second baseman,” Ryan said. “He’s hitting in the three hole; he’s showing power; he’s playing pretty (much) Gold Glove-type caliber second base.”

But while Ryan has liked what he sees from Florimon this season, his praise s a little more conditional.

“Pedro, he’ll show you stretches of being a guy you can count on and then there are stretches of things happening that aren’t expected,” Ryan said. “We need to fix some of those things. Some of it is offense; some of it is defense. He’s certainly capable and has the skills to be an everyday guy, now it’s just a matter of getting that out of him.”

On the season, Dozier has been mostly solid. He slumped slightly early at the plate but figured things out and became a big part of the team’s offense. He is hitting .242 but also hit 17 home runs, which ties for the most on the team this season. In the field he has only five errors, and a highlight reel filled with spectacular plays.

His counterpart Florimon has had an up and down season. His batting numbers are .225/.283/.333 with eight home runs of his own. In the field it is another story -- he has performed well but Florimon also has had 16 errors on the year.

”He is capable of being a pretty good player, but we have to fix some of the wrongs,“ Ryan said. ”There are just some things in his game--particularly making contact when the bases are loaded, things of that nature--we need to make sure the ball is put into play somehow because he can really run.

“We’re not worried about anything other than making sure the little things are executed. He can really bunt; he can really run. He should be able to steal a bunch of bases. He’s strong enough to be able to drive balls into the outfield with a sac-fly. He’s got a very impressive skill set. He’s a good kid and a good worker. Now it’s just a matter of maturity is what it comes down to.”

At 27 years of age, the clock is ticking a bit for Florimon, but there is no reason he and Dozier can’t become the middle infielders of the near future. As a team, the Twins, 11-0 losers to Oakland on Friday, are leading in double plays. Dozier and Florimon are responsible for the lion’s share of those DPs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-88

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Twins (Pedro Hernandez, 3-1, 5.26) at Athletics (Jarrod Parker, 11-7, 3.81)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Pedro Hernandez will make his 11th start of the season Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland. This will be his fourth start since being recalled Aug. 30 from Double-A New Britain and his first career start against the Athletics. In his three starts since being recalled, Hernandez is 0-0 with a 4.60 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. He’s struck out eight, walked five and allowed three home runs during that span.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (strained left wrist) was out of the lineup Friday night. He left Thursday night’s game after striking out in the top of the eighth and feeling some pain in his wrist, which he said has been nagging him off and on since June. Plouffe said he felt healthy enough to play, but Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he wanted to give him some rest. Plouffe also took a nasty face-first spill during the game while chasing a foul ball and tripping over the A’s bullpen mound down the left-field line. “I hit it at full speed,” Plouffe said. “A pretty good collision. I just got a few scrapes. It could have been a lot worse.” Gardenhire said he hadn’t heard about Plouffe’s sore wrist until Thursday night in the eighth inning. “If you’re suggesting he’s been hurt for a while and been swinging like this, I suggest that he hurts his wrist all the time because he’s been swinging better now than ever,” Gardenhire said.

--LHP Andrew Albers allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings, but only three of those runs were earned Friday night in an 11-0 loss to Oakland. Albers struck out one, walked one and gave up one home run, a solo shot to OF Yoenis Cespedes, leading off the second inning. Albers fell to 2-4 overall and lost his fourth straight game.

--LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 with a double Friday night in an 11-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s, his former team. Willingham is batting .396 (19-for-48) with three doubles and seven home runs in 14 career games against the A‘s. It’s his highest career batting average against any team.

--RHP Dallas Gallant, who is on the roster at Class A Cedar Rapids, was suspended 50 games for testing positive for an amphetamine. Gallant, 24, went a combined 3-1 with a 5.47 ERA over 22 appearances at Cedar Rapids and rookie-level Elizabethton. He struck out 36 in 26 1/3 innings. The Twins chose Gallant in the 23rd round of the 2010 draft. He’s 6-1 with a 3.49 ERA for his minor league career. “He made a mistake and now he’s going to have to pay for it,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “It’s too bad. I hate to see that happen. It takes away valuable time for anybody when you lose 50 games in a season. That’s quite a bit. ... He’s got good stuff. He’s got a nice arm. This will be a setback for him. Unfortunately you have to learn these lessons the hard way. He just made a bad decision.”

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) had another good day of cardio work at Target Field as he continued his recovery, but he has yet to resume baseball activities, Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. Mauer has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20, and Ryan said he doesn’t know if he’ll be activated this season, which ends Sept. 29. ”We’re running out of days,“ Ryan said. If we come to the point where we just run out of calendar, then so be it. We have to make sure he’s 100 percent.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really an ugly nightmare. Colon pretty much dominated us. We threw the ball around, missed the ball and had some trouble in the outfield. Every time we missed a play they took full advantage of it.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after an 11-0 loss to Oakland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (sore left wrist) left after the top of the eighth inning Sept. 19 and missed the game Sept. 20. He is day-to-day.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-20 but has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He will have arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee