Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Twins right-handed pitcher Cole De Vries started Sunday against the Oakland Athletics. It was his first start of the season for the Twins, but it came almost a full season late.

As the Twins were leaving spring training in Florida in April, De Vries had posted a 0.53 ERA over 17 innings and was expected to be a part of Minnesota’s rotation heading north to open the year. But in his final outing of the spring, De Vries experienced some soreness in his right forearm that was later diagnosed as a forearm strain and landed him on the disabled list.

De Vries, 28, spent the season in the minors, where he worked just 86 innings at five different levels. In 16 minor league starts, he went 4-6 with a 4.96 ERA. He returned to the major leagues after the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings were eliminated from the playoffs, and on Sept. 11, De Vries got his first big league action since September of 2012. He has pitched eight innings of relief since returning.

“I finally feel like I‘m back to 100 percent,” De Vries told RotoWorld. “It only took five months, but what are you going to do?”

De Vries took the place of Liam Hendriks in the rotation, who struggled mightily Sept. 16, giving up seven runs in the first inning of a 12-1 loss to the White Sox. De Vries pitched five innings in that game, giving up four runs on six hits and three walk with four strike outs. He gave up three home runs, but it still resulted in him getting a start.

On Sunday, De Vries battled the Athletics on the road. He pitched a 1-2-3 first inning and then inexplicably gave up three straight two-out walks in the second inning. The walks cost him as he then gave up a total of six runs on four hits (including a home run) before getting the final out of the inning. He lasted only two innings.

“Two pitches and then two outs, and 37 pitches later six runs,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We needed a performance today, (but) we used a lot of pitchers. Just didn’t make any pitches. Cole looked like he was going to be alright and then boom, he just fell apart.”

Coincidently, Hendriks moved to the bullpen and bounced back with six decent innings of relief Saturday. But that coupled with De Vries’ performance does very little to clear up anything for the Twins pitching staff, which gave up 39 runs to Oakland in a four-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-90

STREAK: Lost four

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Detroit (Justin Verlander, 13-12, 3.66) at Minnesota (Mike Pelfrey, 5-13, 5.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cole De Vries, working the day after the death of his beloved grandfather Leonard De Vries, allowed four hits, three walks and six runs in two innings at Oakland and he took the loss in his first start since Sept. 8, 2012. De Vries was a September call-up. In five innings against Oakland this year, he has allowed nine earned runs.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia recorded a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run homer off Sonny Gray in the third inning on Sunday. Arcia’s six RBIs tied the Twins rookie record set by Tony Oliva on May 7, 1964. Arcia leads AL rookies with 14 homers and 33 extra-base hits.

--RHP Josh Roenicke allowed three hits, two walks and two runs at Oakland on Sunday. In two outings vs. the A’s this season, Roenicke gave up seven hits, two walks and six runs in 1 2/3 innings.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) had a full workout at Target Field and he has been symptom free for several days. There remains a chance that Mauer, out since Aug. 20, will participate in one of the Twins’ final games this season.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey, who starts Monday against Detroit, is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA vs. the Tigers this season. Pelfrey has 22 strikeouts over his past four starts, a total of 20 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are a fun baseball team to watch. They get after the game pretty hard. They believe in themselves. Bob (Melvin) has done a fantastic job over there, him and his staff, with that baseball team. They play the game the right way and respect the game. So congratulations to those guys.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after an 11-7 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee