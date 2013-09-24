Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

During the past offseason, the Minnesota Twins traded away two center field/leadoff hitters in Denard Span and Ben Revere, and they spent most of this season trying to find a suitable replacement.

On Aug. 31, they traded away Justin Morneau, the team’s first baseman for more than a decade, and now find themselves in a similar position -- trying to fill the vacancy.

In Morneau’s absence, plenty of candidates have been auditioning for the position this fall. Chris Parmelee and Chris Colabello have spent time there, while Joe Mauer logged his share of innings at first base before his concussion. Plus Trevor Plouffe’s name has also been mentioned as an option, and there are a couple of names to watch in the minors.

Parmelee would be the logical choice, as he has history at the position, even though he was the opening day right fielder the past two seasons. Unfortunately a midseason demotion to Rochester for inconsistency at the plate cast his ascendency into doubt. He has played first base in seven of the past nine games (starting six of them), including Monday’s 4-3 11-inning win over Detroit. But he is not yet hitting great guns, going 1-for-5 in the most recent outing.

Colabello has had quite a season -- 31 homers overall (seven for the Twins) plus Triple-A batting and slugging titles, MVP honors in the International League and a Baseball America’s Minor League All-Star team selection. He is 29 years old, however, and has just this season finally made it to the big leagues. He will have to take another leap next season to solidify a spot.

It looks more and more as though when (or if) Mauer returns this season, it won’t be behind the plate. He played eight games at first this season, and there has always been speculation of him transitioning there permanently, which the concussion has heightened. If that is the case, all others are applying for the backup role.

The minors contain a few prospects at first base: Jeff Clement, a former third overall pick as a catcher; 23-year-old Kenny Vargas, who slugged .468 at Class A Fort Myers; D.J. Hicks, also 23, drove in 110 combined runs between Class A Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers; and 20-year-old Max Kepler, who is being assigned to the Arizona Fall League.

Speaking of prospects, if top prospect Miguel Sano makes the leap from Double A to the bigs at third base, it could hasten to the fore the experiment of Plouffe at first base. Plouffe has rebounded nicely at the plate in September and is making a case for the Twins finding a suitable defensive spot for him next season. But that change has a lot of moving parts to it.

The position is wide open for plenty of players inside the organization to take a crack at it. Then again, the Twins could always bring someone in from the outside to play first base -- such as Pirates free-agent-to-be Morneau.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-90

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Tigers (Doug Fister, 13-9, 3.71) vs. Twins (Scott Diamond, 6-11, 5.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Dozier (2-for-6) hit his 18th home run of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He later scored the winning run in the 11th inning on a Josmil Pinto single. With the RBI, he passes Bernie Allen (64 in 1962) for sole possession of second on the Twins’ all-time RBI list by a second baseman. His 18 home runs are second most among AL second baseman behind only Robinson Cano (27). The 18 homers are now tied for fourth most among MLB second basemen.

--LHP Scott Diamond went 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks. It was his first quality start with the Twins since July 26 and his first win since June 20, also against Chicago. Diamond was recalled in September and needs another good outing to finish strong for the season. He has pitched 51 innings against the Tigers with a 2-3 record, 3.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

--C Joe Mauer was shut down for the final week of the season with lingering concussion symptoms. He has been out of the lineup since Aug. 20 and will miss the final 39 games of the season. “With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

--OF Oswaldo Arcia was scratched before the game against the Tigers. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he bruised his knee during pre-game warmups. Oswaldo was coming off one of his best games of the season, hitting his 14th home run and collecting six RBIs in the game to tie Tony Olivia for the single-game rookie record set in 1964.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings. He has tossed six innings and allowed one run or less in three of his last six starts. He was not supported with any runs in the start and has now been given just five runs of support in his last six starts (31.1 innings pitched). In two starts at Target Field against the Tigers this season, he has an ERA of 0.79 (11.1 IP, 1 ER).

--C Josmil Pinto (2-for-6) drove in the winning run on a single to right field in the 11th inning, scoring Brian Dozier from second base. It was his first career walk-off hit and his 10th career RBI. He extended his current hit streak to five games with a single in the second inning. The five-game streak ties his career long, the other being the first five games of his MLB career Sept. 1-7. Pinto is hitting .355 (22-for-62) this season with a hit in 13 of his 17 games played.

--3B Eduardo Escobar (2-for-4) drove in the Twins’ first run of the game with an RBI double in the eighth inning. It was his first RBI since a solo home run on June 20 vs. the Chicago White Sox. The 10 RBIs this season are a career high.

--PH Ryan Doumit (1-for-1) collected his first pinch-hit of the season, snapping an 0-for-11 as a pinch-hitter in 2013. It was a double to the right-field corner that knocked in a run. His previous pinch-hit came on April 25, 2012 vs. Boston.

--CF Alex Presley (2-for-6) had multiple hits for his second consecutive game. He extended his current hit streak to four games. He now has a hit in 16 of his 22 games as a member of the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(We went) toe-to-toe with (Justin) Verlander. He was just filthy. He was unbelievable. I thought there was going to be records set -- eight strikeouts in three innings. I was going, ‘Oh, Chrysler.'” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after Monday’s 3-2 11-inning loss to Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (bruised knee) was scratched before the Sept. 23 game. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he was injured during pre-game warmups.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but was shut down for the final week of the season. “With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee