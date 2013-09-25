Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Twins catcher Joe Mauer, Minnesota’s best player, is done for the season. In fact, he’s been done for some time, only the team finally made it official on Monday, with one week remaining in the season. It is not surprising news given his struggles recovering from a concussion, but it should have ramifications going forward.

“With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

Mauer was hit in the top of the head with a foul tip on Aug. 19. He dipped his head down a bit and the ball appeared to have missed his mask and struck his catcher’s helmet. He went on the disabled list, returned to the point of taking batting practice and running with the team, but never improved to the point of doing a lot of baseball activities, so the team shut him down.

“I’ve been pretty realistic about the situation,” Mauer said. “I’ve been trying to come in and do whatever I could to get back on the field. Last homestand was a rough go. I kind of realized then it’s going to be a tough thing to finish out the year.”

The announcement was that Mauer would miss the final seven games of the season, but in actuality he will have missed a lot more. When the season ends, he will have missed the final 39 games.

In the games he has missed to date, the team has gone 12-22. That is not to say the squad doesn’t have more issues than his absence, and that Mauer is the cure-all to their problems. But on the season, the Twins are 17-30 (.362) with Mauer out of the lineup and 49-61 (.445) with him in it. Having him in the lineup does have a positive effect for the team.

The team is shutting down Mauer so that he is healthy for next season and the long term. The team has battled more than its share of concussions this season (Ryan Doumit, Trevor Plouffe and Wilkin Ramirez, as well) and in the recent past. No one has to remind the Twins just how debilitating the concussions of Justin Morneau and Corey Koskie have been to them and the team.

“It’s all about health,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, whose team fell 4-2 to Detroit Tuesday. “I’ve got no problem with it. We just want to see Joe healthy. It’s nice to see him hanging around right now. Just get him healthy and have him for next year and beyond that.”

But the question that remains is about Mauer’s health going forward and how his playing behind the plate might affect that. There have been an inordinate amount of catcher concussions this season in major league baseball. In fact, Doumit came off the DL (Aug. 16) for his concussion shortly before Mauer went on it, and he has caught only six games since. The Twins have kept Doumit out from behind the plate for the month of September. They are aware of the dangers of the position, but that hasn’t changed Mauer’s desire to play it.

“I have every intention of coming back and catching,” Mauer told Fox Sports North. “That’s what I do. But right now, I have to take care of this situation so I can. I look forward to getting out on the field next year as a catcher and whatever else they need me to do.”

Right now, that isn’t necessary. The Twins have September call-up Josmil Pinto catching and swinging a hot bat in Mauer’s absence. After going 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Detroit, he is .338 with three home runs in 18 games for the Twins -- including his first walkoff hit of his career on Monday against the Tigers. The rookie Pinto has had a not-unlike-Mauer performance thus far, at least at the plate.

The bottom line is that the Twins are being very careful with their best player and will likely continue to do so throughout the offseason and next spring. No matter what Joe Mauer wants to do with the rest of his career, things are likely going to be looking a little different going forward for the St. Paul native.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-91

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Tigers (Max Scherzer, 20-3, 3.00) vs. Twins (Kevin Correia, 9-12, 4.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Doumit (2-for-3) slugged his 14th home run of the season with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was his first home run since Sept. 15 vs. Tampa Bay. It was also his 99th career home run and his 81st career home run as a left-handed hitter. Tuesday marked his 27th multi-hit game of the season.

--RHP Kevin Correia issued a season-high-tying five walks his last time out and is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA over his past five starts. The veteran right-hander is seeking his 10th win, which would mark his fifth straight season with double-digit victories. Correia is 1-2 with a 3.06 ERA versus Detroit and has struck out 13 Tigers in 32 1/3 innings pitched against them.

--LHP Scott Diamond allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up three homers in the fourth inning, including back-to-back solo homers by FH Victor Martinez and 2B Omar Infante. Diamond is the first Twin since Brian Duensing to allow three homers in an inning since July 15, 2012 vs. Oakland (second inning).

--3B Trevor Plouffe (2-for-4) collected his 25th multi-hit game of the season. He was in a 1-for-his-last-17 hitting streak over his previous five games. Plouffe is hitting .265 (60-for-226) compared to .233 (54-for-232) on the road this season.

--1B Chris Parmelee (3-for-4) tied his season high for hits in a game with three. One of his hits, a double to right, came only a few feet from leaving the park. He has two three-hit games in his last six games, since Sept. 19 at Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We struck out 14 times. You can’t do that. It’s hard to win baseball games when you do that. Every time we got men up there, too many strikeouts. Their guy was throwing the ball pretty good.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (bruised knee) was scratched before the Sept. 23 game. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he was injured during pre-game warmups. He was not in the lineup Sept. 24 and is listed as day-to-day, according to general manager Terry Ryan.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but was shut down for the final week of the season. “With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee