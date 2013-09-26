Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

When the Minnesota Twins traded center fielders (Denard Span and Ben Revere) during the offseason, they opened a big hole in their defense. As the season’s end nears, there is no clear-cut answer to the problem.

The current fixture in center is Alex Presley, who came over from the Pirates on Aug. 31 in a trade for Justin Morneau. Presley has played every game in center since Sept. 1 and he has impressed in the field as well as the plate. Presley has good range and is willing to go after the tough catch. Thus far the Twins brass are pleased.

“He’s done about as good as you can hope,” Ryan said. “He’s getting his hits and he’s taking the walks and he makes the plays for the most part. Leading off, I don’t know what his OBP is in the short we’ve had him, but he’s on base.”

Presley replaced Clete Thomas, who has become somewhat of the forgotten man in center field since the month began. Thomas played just three innings in center during September, playing left and right field more often as of late.

It may be his versatility in the outfield that gives him an opportunity, but it will be his bat that will kill his chances. At age 29, Thomas does not project out as the centerfielder of the future.

The opening day center fielder, Aaron Hicks, is a different case altogether. He famously jumped from Double-A last season to starting center fielder and leadoff batter opening day roster for the Twins. And from that point he struggled mightily.

Hicks’s season was characterized by a horrendous slump to start the year (2-for-48, .042), a rebound to a batting above .200 and numerous highlight reel plays in the field. But Hicks hit another slump at the plate in July and was sent down Aug. 1 to build some confidence. He stayed there the remainder of the season.

The Hicks experiment didn’t work and general manager has mentioned that fact when responding to questions about bringing up other Double-A players to the major league level. Hicks did not get a September call up, but Ryan did call him on the phone to explain why.

“I made a call, we had a discussion and it went well,” Ryan said. “I just wanted to explain the thought process and make sure he was aware I gave it a lot of thought. I know it’s controversial.”

A return to the Twins might have been good for Hicks -- a chance to show fans that he is figuring things out. Then again, shutting it down (Hicks has elected not to play winter ball) and regrouping during the offseason could prove more beneficial to his game (and his psyche) than anything else.

Either way, come spring training, the Twins will once again have a big question mark in center field --and right now, Presley appears to be the one to answer it.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-91

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Indians (Zach McAllister, 9-9, 3.88) at Twins (Andrew Albers, 2-4, 3.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia made his final start of the 2013 season tonight, finishing with a record of 9-13, 4.18 ERA, 45 walks and 101 strikeouts. The 185 1/3 innings are the most since he tossed 198 innings with the Padres in 2009. The 101 strikeouts are the most since he had 115 in 2010 with the Padres. With the loss, he failed to win 10 games this season for the first time since 2008. Wednesday was his 17th quality start of the season after he allowed just one run in seven innings. The 17 quality outings are the second-most of his career (22 in 2009).

--LHP Andrew Albers exited his last outing against the A’s after 4 2/3 innings work trailing 7-0 despite having yielded just three earned runs. He lost four straight games and pitched two consecutive games lasting fewer than five innings. Albers strong start has been marred by his recent performance. Albers has a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA against the Indians. He shut out Cleveland in his second major league start, striking out two Indians in nine innings pitched.

--DH Ryan Doumit (0-for-2) earned two walks Wednesday against Detroit pitching. He has reached base safely in 10 straight games against the Tigers this season. Doumit, who homered Tuesday against the Tigers, needs just one more home run to become the eighth active catcher to reach the 100-homer plateau.

--SS Pedro Florimon (1-for-3) assisted in two double plays Wednesday, giving him 101 this season, which are second most among MLB shortstops behind Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy (107). Florimon assisted in 14 double plays this season against the Tigers in 18 games played. He also stole his team-high 15th base in the fifth inning -- passing Brian Dozier, who had tied him at 14 earlier in the game.

--1B Chris Parmelee (1-for-4) has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games at Target Field. He is batting .310 (13-for-42) in those 12 games. He has hit .286 (16-for-56) with one home run and five RBIs in 15 games against Detroit this season.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia had an MRI on his bruised right knee Thursday. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said it was a precaution. The MRI results showed no structural damage. He is listed as day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kevin had a heck of a year for us this year. He gave us a chance pretty much all year. He stood up there and battled toe to toe with those guys today. So I tipped my hat to the guy, he’s pitched very well for us, he’s been a great pickup.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on RHP Kevin Correia after a 1-0 loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (bruised knee) was scratched before the Sept. 23 game. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he was injured during pre-game warmups. He was not in the lineup Sept. 24 and an MRI on Sept. 25 showed no structural damage. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He ran the bases on Sept. 7, but he won’t be activated until he passes tests administered by Major League Baseball. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but was shut down for the final week of the season. “With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee