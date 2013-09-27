Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Twins are taking a long look at utility infielder Eduardo Escobar. He was called up on Sept. 11 and has appeared in 10 games in two weeks. But he hasn’t shown everything the Twins want to see, and time is running out on his season.

Escobar started with the big club as a backup infielder. On April 3, he thrilled the Target Field crowd with a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Detroit Tigers. He hit the ball well early in the season, almost enough to warrant a starting role, but he began to taper off by the end of the first month.

Escobar hung around until mid-July, when his average/OBP/slugging dropped to .214/.268/.328, and the Twins finally sent him down to the minor leagues to get things turned around. Escobar did so, with his numbers clearly improving: .307/.380/.500. He spent two months in the minors before his September recall.

“He did a good job when we sent him to Rochester,” general manager Terry Ryan said. “Since he has been back here, it’s been on and off. He’s had some games where’s taken some good at-bats and fielding and so forth. And then there have been some where there has been some inconsistency.”

Ryan sees things he really likes and then others that make him scratch his head over the 24-year-old.

“He took a couple of at-bats that weren’t so pretty and then he drives that ball over the left fielder’s head,” Ryan said of Escobar’s play in a win against Detroit on Monday. “He’s very capable of doing a lot of things on the field and all we’re looking for. ... The thing I have to keep remembering about him is ... he’s relatively young.”

Nothing frustrates Ryan more, it seems, than to have players make great plays on defense and then not finish them off. Perhaps that is another characteristic of youth.

“The other day (Escobar) made a heck of a play to the barehand side in Oakland and he fielded the ball but didn’t finish,” Ryan said. “Throughout the season, you’ve heard me say ‘finishing plays’ quite a bit. He had plenty of time, a chance to get his feet set, and he just didn’t make the throw. That’s another case where ... he’s got all kinds of abilities and skills -- he can play short, second and third -- but we’ve got to have people finishing those types of plays.”

Escobar played the first game of the Indians series on Thursday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. He made several nice plays in the field in the Twins’ 6-5 loss, including being part of two double plays.

The bottom line for Escobar going forward is consistency.

“Consistency in at-bats and the field,” Ryan said. “Plus he can run. He ought to be able to steal bases as well. He shouldn’t be taking wild swings and that type of stuff. He ought to be a contact guy. We’ll certainly give him ample opportunity. All he has to do is show up with more consistent approaches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-93

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Indians (Corey Kluber, 10-5, 3.61) vs. Twins (Pedro Hernandez, 3-2, 6.05)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Albers allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings. It was his final start of the season, and he finished with a record of 2-5, a 4.05 ERA (60.0 IP, 27 ER), six homers allowed, seven walks and 25 strikeouts.

--C Josmil Pinto (2-for-4) hit his fourth home run of the season to put the Twins within one run, 6-5, in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Pinto has four homers in 80 career plate appearances and has a hit in 14 of his 20 games since his debut Sept. 1.

--CF Alex Presley (2-for-4) tripled in his last at-bat Thursday, his second triple of the year and first since becoming a Twin. He has 15 career triples. Presley has at least one hit in 17 of his 25 games with the Twins.

--RF Ryan Doumit (3-for-5) collected his 28th multi-hit game of the season and his ninth game with three hits. He is hitting .296 (34-for-115) as an outfielder compared to .252 (41-for-163) as a catcher and .224 (41-for-183) as a designated hitter.

--1B Chris Colabello (1-for-3) collected his first hit since Sept. 18 at Chicago. He has two hits in his last 21 at-bats at Target Field. He also has four walks in his last six games.

--LHP Pedro Hernandez faces the Indians on Friday. He lasted just two innings against the A’s on Sept. 21, giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk. Hernandez was recalled from the minors on Sept. 3 and has been getting a look as a rotation candidate -- but he has a 7.13 ERA in four starts. Hernandez is 1-0 with a 6.10 ERA against Cleveland.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance Thursday -- his first action since suffering a bruised right knee in pregame warmups on Monday. An MRI on Wednesday showed no structural damage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Consistency in at-bats and the field. Plus, he can run. He ought to be able to steal bases as well. He shouldn’t be taking wild swings and that type of stuff. He ought to be a contact guy. We’ll certainly give him ample opportunity. All he has to do is show up with more consistent approaches.” -- GM Terry Ryan, on INF Eduardo Escobar.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (bruised knee) was scratched before the Sept. 23 game. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he was injured during pre-game warmups. He was not in the lineup Sept. 24 and an MRI exam Sept. 25 showed no structural damage. He returned as a pinch hitter Sept. 26.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but was shut down for the final week of the season.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee