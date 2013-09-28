Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Twins struggled all season to find a consistent lineup to trot out on the field -- and that certainly included their starting pitching rotation. By season’s end, 11 different hurlers started a game for Minnesota and the team will go into the offseason with no more clearer vision of what it will be than it was all season.

One pitcher, Canadian left-hander Andrew Albers, may help to clarify things. He made his 10th and final start of the season on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians, and the Twins have been watching all season to determine if he has the kind of stuff to be successful in the major leagues.

Right out of the gate, Albers looked like he was ready. He came to the team on Aug. 6 after so much success in the minors that general manager Terry Ryan said he had to give him a shot. Albers debuted in the majors by pitching 8 1/3 innings of shutout ball. His following game was a complete-game shutout against the Indians and he had yet to record an ERA.

He continued to pitch well but started to fall into some harder times, which included four losses in his last five starts. His most recent start -- allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings -- was troubling and made his final outing of the season even more important.

Albers is unique. He throws every pitch from the stretch, his fastball rarely reaches the high 80s; and his off-speed is much slower. But he hits his spots and keeps batters off balance. The question has been and will be, is that enough for long-term success in the big leagues?

”He had a pretty good stretch there for, I don’t know, five starts or so,“ Ryan said. ”His stuff -- you are never going to say his stuff plays enough because he doesn’t throw particularly hard. But he has enough of that craftiness in him to be able to let it play.

“And if he throws enough strikes and is ahead of the count and adds and subtracts and pitches backwards and that stuff that some of those guys are able to do, I am never going to put anything by Andrew Albers after what I saw there about three starts in a row. There’s no doubt about that.”

Against Cleveland on Thursday, Albers allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings. It was his final start of the season, finishing with a record of 2-5, 4.05 ERA (60.0 IP, 27 ER) with six homers, seven walks and 25 strikeouts. The two walks were his career high. The Twins lost the game, but Albers had a decent finale.

“I thought he hung in there pretty good,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of Albers’ performance. “He’s a game-on kid. I like him. I like the way he goes about his business. I like the way he attacks. It was a good baseball team playing aggressive baseball right now and he did a decent job for us.”

At season’s end, Albers appears to have the support of his manager and his general manager.

“If you look at his raw numbers, they’re okay,” Ryan said. “But you keep strapping those types of guys out there and until they prove you wrong, they’re probably going to keep getting the ball. Because I know what’s in here (Ryan pointed to his heart) -- which is pretty good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-94

STREAK: Lost four

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Indians (Scott Kazmir, 9-9, 4.14) vs. Twins (Cole De Vries, 0-1, 11.7)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (3-for-3) recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season. He has a hit in 26 of his last 37 games, hitting .315 (45-for-143) in those 37. He is hitting .308 (20-for-65) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in 17 games against the Indians this season.

--RHP Cole De Vries made his first start of the season on Sept. 22 against the A‘s, and it wasn’t pretty. He lasted only two innings, surrendering six runs on four hits and three walks. De Vries was supposed to make the Opening Day roster for the Twins, but a forearm injury and extended minor league stint delayed his arrival until September. De Vries is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA against the Indians. He struck out two Cleveland batters in six innings pitched.

--C Josmil Pinto (1-for-1) was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. After the inning ended, he left the game and had precautionary X-rays on his right hand. The X-rays came back negative and he is listed day-to-day.

--LHP Pedro Hernandez allowed six runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in a career-low 1.2 innings pitched. It was his final start of the season, finishing with a record of 3-3, 6.83 ERA (56.2 IP, 43 ER) with 10 home runs, 23 walks and 29 strikeouts. Hernandez’s previous outing only lasted two innings.

--SS Pedro Florimon (1-for-4) hit his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Corey Kluber. All nine home runs have come from the left side of the plate. His nine home runs this season are the most by a Twins everyday shortstop since Cristian Guzman in 2002 (9).

--RF Ryan Doumit (2-for-5) collected his 29th multi-hit game of the season. This season, he is hitting .300 (36-for-120) as an outfielder compared to .252 (41-for-163) as a catcher and .224 (41-for-183) as a designated hitter.

--RHP Liam Hendriks pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out eight Indian hitters. The eight strikeouts are the most by a Twins pitcher this season and most since Samuel Deduno struck out nine Aug. 29, 2012 against Seattle. His 99 pitches are the seventh most in club history for a single relief appearance, most since Hendriks himself did it Sept. 21 at Oakland. “He did a really nice job,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of Hendriks. “You look at his numbers; he threw the ball great. He gave us a great effort tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just didn’t do very well. He just had a bad night. They were all over from the get-go and kind of non-stop. We had to go to a couple other guys.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, of LHP Pedro Hernandez, who allowed six runs in a career-low 1 2/3 innings as the Twins lost to the Indians 12-6 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (bruised knee) was scratched before the Sept. 23 game. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he was injured during pre-game warmups. He was not in the lineup Sept. 24 and an MRI exam Sept. 25 showed no structural damage. He returned as a pinch hitter Sept. 26.

--C Joe Mauer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 20, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 4. He had positive workouts Sept. 18-22 but was shut down for the final week of the season.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 18 “to clean up a few things” in his pitching shoulder, according to GM Terry Ryan. The operation has a recovery time of a few months, but Deduno should be good to go for spring training.

--RF Wilkin Ramirez (fractured left tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Andrew Albers

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Pedro Hernandez

LHP Scott Diamond

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Jared Burton

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Ryan Pressly

RHP Josh Roenicke

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Shairon Martis

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Cole De Vries

CATCHERS:

Chris Herrmann

Ryan Doumit

Josmil Pinto

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Clete Thomas

RF Darin Mastroianni

OF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Alex Presley

OF Chris Parmelee