Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Questions about Twins’ offense remain

When the 2014 Minnesota Twins season is finished, Twins officials will likely have had to answer one question over and over again: Why didn’t you upgrade the offense?

After adding two decent starting pitchers to improve a moribund starting rotation, the Twins were able to do little to improve a lineup that had one of the team’s worse seasons on record in 2013. So assistant general manager Rob Antony will likely be haunted by the question, and it appears he already has an answer:

“We had flexibility (with the payroll). We were trying to give money away,” he told the Pioneer Press. “Some players didn’t take it. They signed with other people.”

The Twins added right-handed pitchers Ricky Nolasco and Phil Hughes, and the addition of that pair instantly upgrades the rotation, which was led last season by Mike Pelfrey and Kevin Correia. Pelfrey is another year removed from Tommy John surgery, so he will be stronger, healthier and likely improved, while the inning-eating Correia’s value should rise in this rotation.

Add young righty Kyle Gibson (who beat out Scott Diamond during the last week of spring training) to the rotation and a weakness from last season suddenly looks much better. With more strength at the top of the unit, the pressure on Gibson -- a second-year player who had a great spring training -- should lessen just a bit and allow him to develop in the majors, which is where he needs to be.

The new rotation should also take some pressure off the bullpen, which was overused in 2013 but came through as the most consistent unit on the team. The bullpen members return mostly intact and should be slightly improved with the installation of Caleb Thielbar (a nice, mid-season surprise in 2013) to replace Josh Roenicke, who was up and down at best last season.

The X factor for this team will be the everyday lineup. Twins fans will not see a lot of new faces in a lineup that struggled to score runs in 2013 and set a team record -- and nearly a major league record -- for strikeouts.

The Twins added former Twin Jason Kubel to play some outfield and designated hitter, but he is coming off a down year and did not light it up in Fort Myers (.186 batting average).

The team’s best player, Joe Mauer, has a new position, having moved out from behind the plate to play first base. But it remains to be seen if that move will provide enough offensive firepower to offset what the team loses in defense -- moving a Gold Glove catcher to a position that he is still learning.

In spring training, the Twins had trouble hitting for power and scoring runs again. And Antony, who is acting general manager while Terry Ryan recovers from cancer treatment, certainly noticed.

“I read clips of some of the other teams, and a guy hit his fifth home run of the spring,” he said. “We usually have a guy like that who does that. We haven’t had anybody that’s really put on a show.”

In 11 games during the final two weeks of spring training, the Twins scored an average of 2.0 runs per game (down from 3.79 in the 2013 season). That output might win some games if the pitching holds, but not enough to prevent a fourth consecutive season of 90-plus losses.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP Ricky Nolasco, the Opening Day starter for the coming season, bounced back from a poor outing (giving up seven runs in the first inning) in his second-to-last start of the spring. On March 26, Nolasco threw four innings, giving up no runs on one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. The Twins’ rebuilt starting rotation needed a shot in the arm from its leader, as the season is less than a week away. And Nolasco said he’s ready to go.

“(It) means a lot,” Nolasco told the Pioneer Press about pitching on Opening Day. “I know what I‘m here to do. It’s an honor to go out anytime on Opening Day. I know it’s an honor for them to think that way, so I‘m just going to go out there like I have throughout my career -- keep my team in the game and give them a chance to win.”

--CF Aaron Hicks has recaptured his starting center-field position after a battle all spring with Alex Presley. Hicks, who batted .340 this spring, had a great spring in 2013 but struggled out of the gate in the regular season, ultimately being sent down to the minors. On March 27, Presley, who has no options left, was waived outright by the team (and claimed by the Astros), thereby anointing Hicks as the center fielder. He will be looking for a much better start than he had in 2013 when he began the season 3-for-53 (.057).

--RHP Scott Diamond was waived by the team on March 26 after battling Kyle Gibson for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said that he hoped Diamond could catch on with another major league team, but Diamond instead made it through waivers and was re-signed by the Twins, who outrighted him to Triple A Rochester. (Diamond is deciding whether or not to accept the Twins offer.) Diamond was 12-9 just two seasons ago as a rookie before starting 2013 with an injury and never regaining his form. The loss of Diamond leaves the Twins without a left-handed starter in their rotation.

--INF Jason Bartlett extended his opt-out clause to March 28, the end of spring training, and it paid off by providing him with a roster spot. Despite a very poor spring average (.098), Bartlett made the team as a utility player. The fact that SS Pedro Florimon, who had an appendectomy at the start of spring training, was not ready may be the biggest factor in Bartlett making the squad over Alex Presley and Chris Parmelee, who were waived on March 27.

“I know a lot of people are saying why, he has three hits or whatever,” Bartlett told the Pioneer Press. “I totally understand that. But I know I can help this team.”

--RHP Matt Guerrier signed a minor league contract with the Twins on March 25, just one day after being waived by the team. He cleared waivers and re-signed with the Twins and is headed to Triple-A Rochester. Many thought Guerrier, a member of the Twins from 2004-10, would catch on with the team’s bullpen. But the bullpen has been Minnesota’s strongest unit in recent years and there was no room for him. Watch for Guerrier to surface sometime this season if anyone in the bullpen falters or is injured.

--DH/OF Jason Kubel made the Twins roster despite joining the team on a minor league contract. He played some outfield in spring training and likely beat out Chris Parmelee (who played outfield, first base and DH for the Twins last season), as Parmelee was waived on March 27, made it through waivers, was re-signed by the Twins and then outrighted to Triple-A Rochester. Kubel, who is coming off an injury-riddled season (hitting just .216/.293/.317 with five homers and nine doubles in 97 games with the Diamondbacks and Indians), made the team despite a .186 average this spring. He will need to add some power to the Twins lineup.

--SS Pedro Florimon is working his way back into game shape after surgery to remove his appendix at the beginning of camp. The Twins are not convinced he is yet ready for the Opening Day lineup at shortstop since his timing at the plate has been off.

“His at-bats are at times good, at times not so good. So he’s got some work to do offensively, and we are watching very carefully,” manager Ron Gardenhire told the Star Tribune. “We want to make sure that when we break here, he’s ready to do this. We just need him to put the ball in play, no strikeouts.”

--RHP Mike Pelfrey was “punk‘d” by his teammates recently, and it has made the rounds of the World Wide Web. His teammates made a fake call to manager Ron Gardenhire (who was in on it), saying they were from Wichita State and needed Pelfrey to make an inspiring speech to his alma mater’s basketball team before a recent NCAA Tournament game. Completely caught off guard, Pelfrey’s speech was less than Rockne-esque, and the team had plenty of fun at his expense.

“It was in good fun. I thought it was funny,” Pelfrey told TMZ. “I probably could’ve done without the whole world seeing it.”

But Pelfrey may yet have the last laugh as he has been receiving calls for more speech work: “I got a lot of calls from people in Wichita that want me to give speeches -- car dealerships, my buddy’s daughter’s basketball team.”

--OF Byron Buxton, who has been suffering from a sprained left wrist, will likely start the Double-A New Britain season on the disabled list. The injury has been diagnosed as a sprain of the pisotriquetral joint, which can be slow to heal. The Twins expect to keep Buxton in Florida, “so when he’s ready to go, he can get some at-bats in (extended spring training) games and not worry about the weather or anything else,” assistant general manager Rob Antony told the Star Tribune.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Who’s had a great spring, of the position guys? I mean, has anybody really impressed? We’ve been awfully quiet.” -- Assistant general manager Rob Antony, on the Twins’ ineffective lineup this spring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Ricky Nolasco

2. RHP Kevin Correia

3. RHP Phil Hughes

4. RHP Mike Pelfrey

5. RHP Kyle Gibson

The offseason signings of Ricky Nolasco and Phil Hughes have invigorated a Twins’ starting rotation that struggled mightily last season. Nolasco gets the ball on Opening Day and will anchor the staff. He had a decent spring (save one bad seven-run inning late in camp) and has pronounced himself ready to go. Kevin Correia, who pitched 185.1 innings last season (the second most in his career) follows and will continue to eat up innings. His spring ERA was high at 6.00, but expect him to settle in at the No. 2 slot. Former Yankee Hughes’ ERA was 3.95 in Fort Myers, but he will find more success at Target Field, which doesn’t give up as many home runs as Yankee Stadium. Mike Pelfrey looks like he will have a better season (his second year removed from Tommy John surgery). His 1.98 ERA was the best in camp. Kyle Gibson finished spring training with an ERA of 2.20 and earned the final spot of the all-righty rotation. If he continues to pitch well, the Twins will be in a lot of games this season.

“I thought (Kyle) did a good job throwing strikes (this spring),” assistant general manager Rob Antony told Fox Sports North. “He’s got good downhill plane, good sinker, he’s got a slider that can get people out and he threw enough strikes.”

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

The bullpen has been the strength of the team the last few seasons and should really shine in 2014. Last season, the relievers were overworked from too many abbreviated starts, but that should be mitigated with a stronger starting staff. Sam Deduno is a new face in the bullpen. He just missed making the starting rotation but pitched well in camp (2.03 ERA) and could be a nice addition to the pen. If any starters falter, he could be an easy fix. Caleb Thielbar and closer Glen Perkins are two returning lefties (Brian Duensing is the third) who could have great seasons. Right-handers Anthony Swarzak, Casey Fien and Jared Burton round out a strong staff that should look to dominate in 2104 rather than just hold on as in seasons past.

“We have a little more confidence that our starting rotation that they are going to go deeper into games and we are not going to need as many relievers,” assistant general manager Rob Antony told Fox Sports North about carrying only seven relief pitchers this season.

LINEUP:

1. 2B Brian Dozier

2. 1B Joe Mauer

3. OF/DH Jason Kubel

4. LF/DH Josh Willingham

5. RF Oswaldo Arcia

6. 3B Trevor Plouffe

7. C Kurt Suzuki

8. CF Aaron Hicks

9. SS Pedro Florimon

There are few surprises, or changes, to the Twins everyday lineup for 2014. Joe Mauer comes out from behind home plate to play first base and makes room for free-agent catcher Kurt Suzuki. Former Twin Jason Kubel rejoins the team to be the DH and backup in the outfield. Other than that, the team brings back seven players who had a huge role in the disappointing offense of 2013. Brian Dozier returns to second base where he had a breakout season, and he could be ready to take his game to the All-Star level. Shortstop Pedro Florimon is working into shape after early spring surgery (appendectomy), so his innings will be monitored at the start. Aaron Hicks returns to center field, where he played very well defensively, but needs to make a big leap on offense to keep his spot. He had another decent spring (.340) but has to bring it to the majors. Left fielder Josh Willingham is coming off an injury-filled 2013 and a sub-par spring to anchor the cleanup spot in the lineup. If he can’t drive in runs like he did in 2012, Twins fans are in for another low-scoring season. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe has looked good this spring and needs a great 2014 to keep rising prospect Miguel Sano (who is out for the season) at bay. The Twins are looking for improvement from right fielder Oswaldo Arcia, who has hit .283 with two homeruns in spring training, but added 16 strikeouts-which was his problem last season. This lineup will be decent in the field, but needs increased production up and down the batting order to improve the team’s record from last season.

RESERVES:

C Josil Pinto

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Jason Bartlett

Manager Ron Gardenhire said he was looking for “players with flexibility” when choosing his reserves, and that’s who he got. Eduardo Escobar and Jason Bartlett have played multiple infield positions plus spent time in the outfield this spring. Bartlett has struggled at the plate (while Escobar has hit well: .289 with a home run), but with the ability to play five or six positions (including backup center fielder), he gives Gardenhire plenty of fielding options. Pinto is more limited in the field, winning the backup catcher role over Chris Herrmann, but his powerful bat will help him crack the lineup when not catching as a pinch hitter, even at times as a DH, according to Gardenhire. Colabello will be in the lineup as a DH as well, as he hit .350 this spring and forced his way onto the squad. He will back up Mauer at first base, and he performed well as a pinch hitter in Fort Myers, and will be used in the capacity as well.

“Last year, the majority of the year, we carried 13 pitchers; we’re carrying 12 this year,” assistant general manager Rob Antony told Fox Sports North. “We’re having an extra bench guy this year that we didn’t have last year. Gardy thinks he can utilize that bench player more than extra pitcher and I agree with, so that’s the way we put it together.”

MEDICAL WATCH:

--No major injuries.