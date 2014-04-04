Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- At 30 years old, Minnesota Twins first baseman Chris Colabello is making sure to appreciate his time in the majors.

Colabello got his first taste last season with the Twins, his first in the big leagues, and he did not exactly thrive during the 55 games he played. Colabello hit .194 and struck out 58 times in 160 at-bats. But he made the most of his playing time as the Twins’ designated hitter and fill-in at first base for Joe Mauer.

Colabello tallied a career-high six RBIs in the Twins’ 10-9 win Thursday against the Chicago White Sox and is 5-for-10 with three doubles to open the season. It is the production Minnesota needs, especially in the middle of the lineup. Colabello batted third Thursday and fifth on Opening Day.

Colabello had offers to go elsewhere in the offseason, but he chose to return to Minnesota. It is a move that could greatly boost what has been an anemic offense. And if he can continue to get extra base hits, Colabello can provide good protection in the lineup for Mauer, Josh Willingham or Jason Kubel.

“For me, what it came down to was as a little kid, what did I want to do?” Colabello said. “And that opportunity was still there. Thankfully things worked out and I‘m here today and I want to help this ball club whatever way I can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 2013: 5-13, 5.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2013: 2-3, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Duensing was activated from the paternity list before Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Duensing’s wife, Lisa, gave birth to their son, Boston Matthew, on Tuesday morning in Omaha, Nebraska. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he was available to pitch Thursday.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Duensing on the 25-man roster. The 24-year-old pitched a scoreless 10th inning in Wednesday’s 7-6 loss in 11 innings. Tonkin allowed a hit and struck out one batter in his season debut. Gardenhire said the Twins were very impressed by Tonkin and expect him back with the team at some point this season.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey makes his Twins debut Friday at Cleveland. In his three previous career starts against the Indians -- all of which came last year -- Pelfrey owns a 1-0 record with a 2.16 ERA, 10 walks and 16 strikeouts.

--RHP Phil Hughes owned a 1.34 ERA in 11 games against the Chicago White Sox entering his start Thursday, which is his best ERA vs. any team he faced more than twice in his career. Hughes allowed four runs in five innings and earned a no-decision in Thursday’s win.

--RHP Casey Fien (left ankle contusion) felt improvement Thursday one day after getting hit on a ball up the middle Wednesday. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not be available out of the bullpen Thursday but expects him to be ready for the weekend series against the Cleveland Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just a little bit big in the first two games, trying to do too much, but in that situation I just tried to lock it in emotionally, especially with the cold (weather) out there. I wanted to be able to get us a lead there and try to avoid extra innings.” -- Minnesota Twins OF Oswaldo Arcia, whose first hit of the season drove in the go-ahead run against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (left ankle contusion) felt improvement April 3, one day after getting hit on a ball up the middle. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not be available out of the bullpen April 3, but he is expected to be ready April 5-6.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Jason Bartlett

OUTFIELDERS:

LF/DH Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/DH Jason Kubel