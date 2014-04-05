Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Chris Colabello has gotten off to a red-hot start to the 2014 season, and he was most of the Twins offense Friday night in a 7-2 loss to Cleveland. Colabello’s solo home run off Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar in the first inning accounted for one of the Twins’ two runs.

In the Twins’ last two games, Colabello has seven RBIs. In Minnesota’s first four games, he is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with three doubles and a home run. In 55 games last year with the Twins, Colabello hit .194 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

The 30-year-old Colabello spent seven years playing in an independent minor league before signing with the Twins in 2012. Last year at Triple-A Rochester, he was named the International League’s Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year after hitting .352 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs, while leading all of minor league baseball with a .639 slugging percentage.

Colabello is listed as an infielder/outfielder, but it’s his bat that got him to the big leagues, and it’s his bat that will keep him in the big leagues. A right-handed hitter, he has been hitting in the middle of the Twins lineup so far this season.

Through the early games of the season, he has proven to be one of the Twins’ better clutch hitters. He leads the team in RBIs and on a team that has only hit two home runs so far, he has one of them.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 2013: 2-4, 6.53 ERA) at Indians (LHP Carlos Carrasco, 2013: 1-4, 6.75 ERA)

--RHP Mike Pelfrey was untouchable for the first five innings Friday, but he never got through the sixth inning in taking the loss in the Twins’ 7-2 loss to Cleveland. Pelfrey retired the first 12 batters he faced in the game, and only allowed one hit in five scoreless innings before giving up three walks and two home runs in the sixth.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello continued his hot hitting Friday, belting a solo home run in the first inning of the Twins’ 7-2 loss to Cleveland. In the last two games, Colabello has seven RBIs, and he is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with three doubles and a home run, which should continue to get him playing time in the Twins’ struggling lineup.

--3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in four at-bats Friday against Cleveland. Plouffe’s career batting average at Progressive Field is .346 (27-for-78) with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games at Progressive Field.

--2B Brian Dozier had gotten off to a dreadful start this season, but he made the most of his start at second base vs. Cleveland on Friday. Dozier had three of the Twins’ nine hits in their 7-2 loss to the Indians. Prior to those hits, Dozier had gone hitless in his first 14 at-bats of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That kind of ruins the whole day, no matter how the first four innings went. It was like a kick in the stomach for me. They (the Indians) kind of ran away with it after that.” - RHP Mike Pelfrey, of his sixth-inning implosion Friday, when he gave up three walks and two home runs.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (left ankle contusion) felt improvement April 3, one day after getting hit on a ball up the middle. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not be available out of the bullpen April 3, but he is expected to be ready April 5-6.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Jason Bartlett

OUTFIELDERS:

LF/DH Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/DH Jason Kubel