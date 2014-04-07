Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- He may not have a marquee name, but first baseman Chris Colabello has been a marquee player for the Minnesota Twins in the first week of the season. Colabello was one of the hitting stars in the Twins’ 10-7 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Batting with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the score tied 6-6, Colabello belted a bases-clearing double to left-center field. He also had an RBI single in the fourth inning. Colabello has hit safely in each of the Twins’ six games this season. Overall, he’s hitting .391 with one home run and an American League-leading 11 RBIs.

Not bad for a journeyman who spent seven years in the Can-Am League, an independent minor league, before signing with the Twins in 2012. At Triple-A Rochester in 2013, Colabello was the named the International League’s Most Valuable Player and its Rookie of the Year after hitting .352 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs.

That earned him a ticket to Minnesota. In 160 at-bats for the Twins last year, he hit just .194 with 7 home runs and 17 RBIs. But he emerged as a major run producer so far this season, and a big reason why the team was able to split the six games it played on a season-opening trip to Chicago and Cleveland.

The Twins now head home for their home opener Tuesday vs. Oakland, and Colabello should get nice reception from the Twins fans.

“I‘m looking forward to seeing the home crowd,” he said. “We’re all excited to get back home. It’s been a long time since we’ve been home.”

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia remains sidelined with a sore right wrist. He will be examined by Twins doctors on Monday and hopes to play by Wednesday. If not, he could be a candidate for the disabled list, according to manager Ron Gardenhire.

--OF Josh Willingham left Sunday’s game in the bottom of the second inning after getting hit in the left wrist by a pitch from Justin Masterson. Willingham was taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--SS Jason Bartlett was forced into action in the outfield Sunday after OF Josh Willingham was removed from the game in the second inning with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch. The Twins were also short one outfielder because OF Oswaldo Arcia was unavailable due to a sore right wrist. Bartlett played the last eight innings in left field, only the second time in his 10-year career he has appeared in a game in the outfield.

--OF Jason Kubel, who spent some time with the Indians last season, enjoyed his return to Cleveland over the weekend. Kubel was 5-for-8, with a double and two RBI in the last two games of the series with the Indians.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) will be examined by Twins doctors April 7.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) was removed from the April 6 game in the second inning when he was hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien (left ankle contusion) felt improvement April 3, one day after getting hit on a ball up the middle. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not be available out of the bullpen April 3, but he is expected to be ready April 5-6.

