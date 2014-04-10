Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It is early in the season, but the Minnesota Twins could use a couple of deep outings from their rotation.

Through seven games, Twins starters have just quality start, which came from Kevin Correia in the team’s second game, April 2. Even then, Correia pitched only six innings -- the minimum required to qualify for a quality start.

Since then, Mike Pelfrey went 5 1/3 innings, Phil Hughes and Kyle Gibson lasted five innings, and Ricky Nolasco and Correia were knocked around starting the second round through the rotation, with neither finishing the sixth inning.

That put an unnecessary burden on Twins relievers, who have combined for 31 2/3 innings, the highest total among American League teams.

“We would like our starters to get deeper into games, more than anything else,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “When that’s happening, we’re in more and more control of them. We’re trying not to (kill) these guys early.”

Still, Gardenhire said right now the priority remains winning games, even if that means stretching a guy out a little more than maybe he would like. It’s something that’s certainly easier to do early in the season when arms are fresh and there are more days off, such as the one Minnesota had Tuesday.

“We’re fresher, but you can get a burnout quick, too,” Gardenhire said. “But we’re all big boys here. They need to go out there and keep pumping it, and we’d like to get it set up where we’re using them in the right situations.”

Hughes, the starter Wednesday, ran into problems in the first inning, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks before recording an out. He avoided further damage and worked five innings, but the Twins eventually lost 7-4 to the A’s in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-1, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) took batting practice prior to the game Wednesday but reported little progress has been made in his recovery. As a result, the Twins placed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) took swings in the cage Wednesday, but he didn’t play. He is considered day-to-day. Willingham was hurt Sunday, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since.

--OF Darin Mastroianni had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, and he takes the roster spot of OF Oswaldo Arcia, who landed on the disabled list. Mastroianni was 9-for-20 (.450) through four games for Rochester this season. He hit .185/.229/.215 with no homers and five RBIs in 30 games for Minnesota last year.

--LF Jason Kubel hit his first home run of the season Wednesday and his first in a Twins uniform since Aug. 31, 2011. Kubel, who hit the first home run in Target Field history on April 12, 2010, collected 103 home runs for Twins between 2004 and 2011 before signing as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--3B Trevor Plouffe, who singled in the first inning, has hit safely in all eight games this season. Plouffe’s career-best hitting streak is 17 games, which he accomplished in 2012.

--RHP Phil Hughes had a rough first inning as a Twin at Target Field. Hughes, a former New York Yankee, threw five straight balls to start the game and received a Bronx cheer from the home fans when he tossed his first strike on pitch No. 6. Hughes got three more sarcastic cheers from the crowd before the end of the inning, as he allowed four runs on 43 pitches. He wound up lasting five innings, and he didn’t give up another run.

--LHP Caleb Thielbar, who has struggled over the early part of the season, was sharp Wednesday, striking out two and throwing only 24 pitches over two perfect innings after entering the game with a 6.75 ERA in four appearances this season. Thielbar was a revelation for the Twins last season, making 49 appearances -- primarily as a lefty specialist -- and striking out 39 in 46 innings with a 1.76 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice early in the season, but it kills you later in August when you get no days off. That’s when it’s tough times. But these early days off can help, especially if your starters are scuffling through.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on how days off in April are assisting the Twins’ overworked bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He might be able to return in late April.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) left the April 6 game. X-rays were negative, and he did not play April 7-9. He is listed as day-to-day.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Jason Kubel

OF Darin Mastroianni