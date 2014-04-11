Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are hoping the return of speedster Darin Mastroianni can give them a spark.

The Twins called up the 28 year-old outfielder from Triple-A Rochester and plugged him into the leadoff spot and right field before a 6-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

“It’s exciting,” Mastroianni said. “You never know if you’re ever going to get a chance to come back at all. It’s a nice feeling to be back in this clubhouse and around these guys. I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of my teammates and coaches. They’ve had faith in me.”

The Twins are down two outfielders with Oswaldo Arcia on the 15-day disabled list with a wrist injury and Josh Willingham sidelined since being hit by a pitch in the hand Sunday.

Mastroianni, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, had his best professional season in 2012 when he hit .252 and stole 21 bases in 77 games played with the Twins. He lost the competition for the starting job in center field to Aaron Hicks prior to the 2013 season. Then he broke a bone in his leg toward the end of last year’s spring training. The injury resurfaced and Mastroianni underwent surgery. In 30 games last season he hit .185 with just two steals.

The Twins cut Mastroianni this spring, but he went on to hit .450 with two doubles and two RBIs in 20 at-bats with Triple-A Rochester.

“He’s moving around real good,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s not favoring his ankle at all. He feels like he can do anything he needs to do now. That’s where we wanted to get him to. We didn’t expect it to be this quick, but we need help and he’s a guy we like because he can do some things on the bases.”

Twins have five stolen bases in their nine games this season, which is tied for 14th in MLB with seven other teams.

“He can bunt, he creates havoc, he can do all those things,” Gardenhire said. “That’s his game.”

Mastroianni was 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the A’s on Thursday.

“It was the first time since I’ve been sent down that I didn’t get a hit in a game,” Mastroianni said. “Bad timing for that.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Chen 0-0, 1.42 ERA) at Twins (RHP Gibson 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was presented with the 2013 Silver Slugger Award before Thursday’s game. The Silver Slugger is presented annually to the best offensive player at each position in the American League and National League as voted on by Major League Baseball coaches and managers. Former Twins right fielder and current hitting coach Tom Brunansky presented Mauer the award, his fifth.

--3B Trevor Plouffe had his eight-game hitting streak snapped after going 0-for-3 Thursday. He hit .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles and seven RBIs over the eight games.

--LF Jason Kubel singled in the second inning to extend his current hit-streak to five games. He went 1-for-3 in the game and is hitting .478 (11-for-23) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs during the streak and leads the Twins with a .448 batting average on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big thing with him is if his leg is healthy, he can do some things.” -- Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire, on OF Darin Mastroianni’s return to the Twins’ major league lineup.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) left the April 6 game after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and he did not play April 7-10. Manager Ron Gardenhire said swelling has stopped Willingham from batting against live pitching, but he is expected to take swings in the cage April 11 and a trip to the disabled list seems unlikely. He is considered day-to-day.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress has been made in his recovery.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Jason Kubel

OF Darin Mastroianni