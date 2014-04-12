Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins are expected to place outfielder Josh Willingham on the 15-day disabled list Saturday in advance of the second game of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins will recall RHP Michael Tonkin to provide reinforcement for an overworked bullpen. Minnesota has received the second fewest number of innings from starting pitchers so far this season.

Willingham was first injured April 6 when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Cleveland Indians. He was hit in the soft area near where the wrist meets the lower hand. After progressing the first couple of days, Willingham took swings in the batting cage Friday and reported soreness, prompting the Twins to make a roster move.

Assistant general manager Rob Antony said the move would not be made until it is certain Tonkin will arrive from Lehigh Valley, Pa., in time for the team’s 1:10 p.m. game Saturday. Willingham was available to pinch run in the Twins’ 10-1 victory over the Royals Friday night.

Antony said the Twins were encouraged enough by Willingham’s progress early on that they did not think a stint on the DL was needed. But when he wasn’t close to ready by Friday, the team decided not to risk further damage. With Willingham unable to hit, the club has also been playing down a player.

“I’ve been talking to him the last couple of days and he’s just not feeling any better,” Antony said. “We’ll dig into that a little more, let him rest it. We’re going to follow up with an MRI just to make sure we’re not missing anything.”

With Willingham out, Jason Kubel is expected to see a majority of the innings in left field. The Twins have Chris Colabello and Chris Herrmann who can play in right and Darin Mastroianni, called up from Triple-A Rochester Thursday, who can play all three outfield positions.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 0-1, 2.70 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jason Kubel played in his 1,000th career game Friday, tripling and driving in a run in his first at-bat. Kubel, in his second stint with the Twins, has played in 762 games with Minnesota, 230 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and eight with the Cleveland Indians.

--1B Joe Mauer singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday for his first RBI this season. Mauer, who finished the night 1-for-5 at the plate, is hitting .244.

--RHP Kyle Gibson pitched 6 1/3 innings Friday, allowing one run on five hits. He became the first Twins starter to pitch into the seventh inning in 10 games this season.

--LHP Brian Duensing tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Friday. He’s now pitched six shutout innings over four appearances this season, allowing one hit and striking out three.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) left the April 6 game after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and he did not play April 7-11. Willingham took swings in the cage Friday and reported continued soreness, prompting the team to schedule an MRI. The Twins are expected to place Willingham on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 6) on April 12.

--INF/OF Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and the Twins will send him to Fort Myers on April 13 to continue his rehabilitation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two outs, backs are against the wall, it’s time to grind. We’ve had a lot of grind and compete at-bats so far. You get two-out hits and drive in some runs, that’s a real dagger to the other team.” - 1B/OF Chris Colabello on the Twins’ early-season two-out hitting. Minnesota’s .281 batting average with two outs is fourth-best in the League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) left the April 6 game after being hit by a pitch. The Twins are expected to place Willingham on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 6) on April 12.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and the Twins will send him to Fort MyersApril 13 to continue his rehabilitation.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress has been made in his recovery.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

1B Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Jason Kubel

OF Darin Mastroianni