Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Second baseman Brian Dozier has proven he can hit the long ball.

His four home runs put him among the American League leaders in that category over the first three weeks of the season. Last season, he hit 18 homers -- the most for a regular second baseman in franchise history.

But the Twins view him as more than just a power threat. They hope he can one day become a guy who can be counted on to hit for average too.

“Ultimately, we’d like to see him get that average up and get on base a little more as the leadoff hitter,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Home runs are going to come with his swing -- it’s short, it’s to the ball and when they make a mistake with the breaking ball, he can pull the ball. In this ballpark, if you can pull the ball like that, you can do some things.”

Where the Twins have already seen a lot of improvement from Dozier is in the field. When he came up with the Twins in 2011, he was a shortstop. Minnesota shifted him to second base last season and he immediately became a plus-defender.

Although he still has two years before becoming arbitration-eligible, there is a belief Dozier could be a candidate to sign a long-term contract with the Twins. But it won’t be cheap.

The San Diego Padres on Monday re-signed their second baseman, Jedd Gyorko, to a five-year extension worth $35 million. Gyorko’s offensive statistics outpace Dozier’s only slightly, but Dozier is the far better defensive player.

Contract extension talks haven’t progressed past the exploratory phase, but it’s clear the Twins believe Dozier is an important core piece moving forward.

“I think he can be a .275 or even a .300 hitter,” Gardenhire said. “He’s a pretty good all-around player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-2, 5.30 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.84)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Pedro Florimon’s second-inning triple was his first since Sept. 10, 2012, against the Cleveland Indians.

--LF Jason Kubel was hit by a pitch inside his left elbow in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kubel stayed in the game. The Twins have two outfielders already on the 15-day disabled list (Josh Willingham, Oswaldo Arcia) who have been hit by pitches this season.

--RHP Phil Hughes has allowed four earned runs in all three starts this season. His loss Tuesday was his first of the season, and his ERA remained 7.20.

--1B/OF Chris Colabello’s RBI double in the bottom of the first gave him 15 RBIs this season, which leads the American League. He also had three hits Tuesday, which is a career high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “So far, three starts, three bad innings.” -- RHP Phil Hughes after allowing four runs in the sixth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Darin Mastroianni