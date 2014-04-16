Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH
MINNEAPOLIS -- Second baseman Brian Dozier has proven he can hit the long ball.
His four home runs put him among the American League leaders in that category over the first three weeks of the season. Last season, he hit 18 homers -- the most for a regular second baseman in franchise history.
But the Twins view him as more than just a power threat. They hope he can one day become a guy who can be counted on to hit for average too.
“Ultimately, we’d like to see him get that average up and get on base a little more as the leadoff hitter,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Home runs are going to come with his swing -- it’s short, it’s to the ball and when they make a mistake with the breaking ball, he can pull the ball. In this ballpark, if you can pull the ball like that, you can do some things.”
Where the Twins have already seen a lot of improvement from Dozier is in the field. When he came up with the Twins in 2011, he was a shortstop. Minnesota shifted him to second base last season and he immediately became a plus-defender.
Although he still has two years before becoming arbitration-eligible, there is a belief Dozier could be a candidate to sign a long-term contract with the Twins. But it won’t be cheap.
The San Diego Padres on Monday re-signed their second baseman, Jedd Gyorko, to a five-year extension worth $35 million. Gyorko’s offensive statistics outpace Dozier’s only slightly, but Dozier is the far better defensive player.
Contract extension talks haven’t progressed past the exploratory phase, but it’s clear the Twins believe Dozier is an important core piece moving forward.
“I think he can be a .275 or even a .300 hitter,” Gardenhire said. “He’s a pretty good all-around player.”
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-2, 5.30 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.84)
--SS Pedro Florimon’s second-inning triple was his first since Sept. 10, 2012, against the Cleveland Indians.
--LF Jason Kubel was hit by a pitch inside his left elbow in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kubel stayed in the game. The Twins have two outfielders already on the 15-day disabled list (Josh Willingham, Oswaldo Arcia) who have been hit by pitches this season.
--RHP Phil Hughes has allowed four earned runs in all three starts this season. His loss Tuesday was his first of the season, and his ERA remained 7.20.
--1B/OF Chris Colabello’s RBI double in the bottom of the first gave him 15 RBIs this season, which leads the American League. He also had three hits Tuesday, which is a career high.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “So far, three starts, three bad innings.” -- RHP Phil Hughes after allowing four runs in the sixth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7.
--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla.
--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15.
RHP Ricky Nolasco
RHP Kevin Correia
RHP Phil Hughes
RHP Mike Pelfrey
RHP Kyle Gibson
LHP Glen Perkins (closer)
LHP Caleb Thielbar
RHP Anthony Swarzak
LHP Brian Duensing
RHP Casey Fien
RHP Jared Burton
RHP Sam Deduno
RHP Michael Tonkin
Kurt Suzuki
Josmil Pinto
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
SS Pedro Florimon
3B Trevor Plouffe
INF/OF Chris Colabello
INF/OF Eduardo Escobar
LF Jason Kubel
CF Aaron Hicks
RF Chris Herrmann
OF Darin Mastroianni