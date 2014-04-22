Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY -- After a disastrous 2013, the Minnesota Twins invested in their pitching this past offseason. They were next to last -- ahead of only Houston -- in the American League with a 4.55 ERA, including a MLB-worst 5.26 ERA among starting pitchers, the Twins signed starters Ricky Nolasco and Phil Hughes.

How has that worked out? Not so good. Nolasco is 1-2 with a 6.08 ERA, and Hughes, after Sunday’s 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA. The Twins currently are near the bottom in team ERA in the American League with a 4.90 mark. Fortunately for the Twins, their offense has carried them so far.

They are second in the league with 5.4 runs per game, which has them at 9-9 heading into the new week of games.

Manager Ron Gardenhire is not worried that the investment was for naught.

”We’re letting these guys find their way,“ he said. ”We’ve got good pitchers. We know these guys have a track record. (Kyle) Gibson is one of the kids we’ll rely on. We were hoping he’d step up, and he’s pitched well (3-0, 0.93 ERA heading into his next start Tuesday night).

“The others have been a little inconsistent. (Mike) Pelfrey has to get better. Nolasco is going to be fine. We think Phil Hughes is going to be fine. And Kevin (Correia) obviously is a good pitcher. We think we’ve got guys who can do it. Now it’s just a matter of getting it done consistently.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-0, 0.93 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 2-1, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe had two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offense. “(He) is swinging really good, driving the baseball,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We have to have guys pick each other up. It can’t be the same guy every day, but (he‘s) been there pretty much every day.”

--1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4, but still is hitting .376 (41-of-109) against the Royals in his last 27 games at Kauffman Stadium.

--RF Chris Colabello went 1-for-5, but extended his lead in the American League with his 20th RBI. With Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas on the right side of second in a shift for Jason Kubel, Colabello was caught stealing at second.

--RHP Phil Hughes earned his first victory as a Twin and his first since July 2, 2013, which ironically came against the Twins. He pitched a season-best six-plus innings and helped the Twins salvage the third game of a three-game series. He gave up three runs on nine hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

--OF Darin Mastroianni was designated for assignment when the Twins claimed OF Sam Fuld off waivers from Oakland on Sunday. Mastroianni had gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in seven games since coming up from Triple-A Rochester.

--OF Sam Fuld was claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Sunday. Fuld hit .200 for the A’s with two triples, a homer and four RBIs this season. To make room on the roster, the Twins designated OF Darin Mastroianni for assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to get that one out of the way and hopefully get on a run here. I’ll definitely remember this one. Overall I felt like I made some good pitches today. I just have to avoid those big innings.” -- RHP Phil Hughes, after earning his first victory as a Twin Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers April 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld

=