Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The legend of Sam Fuld was born at Tropicana Field three years ago. The Minnesota Twins hope it was reborn there on Tuesday night.

Released by the Rays before this season and signed by the Twins on Sunday, the 32-year-old outfielder isn’t likely to produce legendary offensive totals, if his seven-year career in the majors is an indicator. But if he can rekindle part of the three-year period that made him such a fan favorite in Tampa Bay, he might produce enough dirty uniforms, timely hits and spectacular catches to help the Twins in a myriad of ways this season.

Minnesota had inquired about Fuld before Oakland signed him after his release by the Rays.

“I tried to not pay attention to what teams have the most need and I knew Minnesota was interested in the offseason,” said Fuld, who sat out Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to the Rays. “I knew there was at least a chance. But I tried not to drive myself crazy.”

Fuld, of odd lineage with a father who is a dean of the liberal arts college at the University of New Hampshire and a mother who is a former state senator, was thrust into the Rays’ starting lineup in left field when Manny Ramirez unexpectedly retired five games into the 2011 season. Fuld exploited the chance, so enamoring himself with fans that the team gave away Sam Fuld Super Hero Caps a few weeks after his debut. He actually hustled himself out of a cycle at Fenway Park that April when he stretched a single -- the last missing component -- into a late-game double. Hitting .396 at the end of the month, he found his equilibrium at .240, .255 in 2012 and a woeful .199 last year, which led Tampa Bay to release him. Fuld was with Oakland briefly this season also.

”I‘m excited about it,“ manager Ron Gardenhire told startribune.com. ”He steals bases. He has no fear. That’s the kind of player we’re looking for.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.98 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-2, 5.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Chris Colabello has a seven-game hit streak and reached safely in 16 of 19 this season after hitting a solo homer on Tuesday. He leads the American League with 22 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Gibson (3-1) was charged with his first loss of the season after allowing seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings. In his first three starts over 19.1 innings combined, Gibson had allowed two earned runs, and 12 hits.

--2B Brian Dozier has six homers this season to tie Pittsburgh’s Neil Walker for most at the position. He is tied with Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez for most homers by a leadoff hitter and is the first Twin with six homers in April since Justin Morneau in 2008.

--C Joe Mauer has struck out multiple times in nine of 19 games after doing so just 18 times in 113 games last season. After going 1-for-4 on Tuesday, he is a career .167 hitter against Rays LHP David Price.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know how you get a base hit on a pop fly to shortstop. That’s ridiculous. He didn’t miss it in the roof. He just missed the ball.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, after SS Pedro Florimon misplayed a pop-up into a single Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers April 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld

=====