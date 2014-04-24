Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It wasn’t great, but it was better. And all things considered, the Twins will take the version of Mike Pelfrey they got Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

The right-hander, who was 0-2 with a 7.98 ERA in three starts this season, allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings of a 6-4, 12-inning win over Tampa Bay. He left with a 4-3 lead, but the bullpen could not hold it.

Still, it was progress.

“I thought it was better, but nowhere close to where I wanted to be,” said Pelfrey, who was disappointed in his control and focus in his final inning. “(Command) was a little better, but still too many walks.”

Pelfrey had his last start skipped and threw two bullpen sessions last weekend in Kansas City in the interim. The focus was on improving his command after he had walked 12 batters in 14 1/3 innings over three starts.

“We liked what we saw tonight,” manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday. “He was better throwing the ball over the plate. It was a step in the right direction.”

Pelfrey has had worse stretches in his career, which gives him hope that this one could resolve itself positively. He went 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA -- allowing 62 hits and 16 walks in 30 innings -- over a seven-start span in 2010 with the Mets, but he still produced his best season at 15-9 with a 3.66 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 1-2, 6.08 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 0-0, 6.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Sam Fuld received a standing ovation at Tropicana Field in his first game playing for the Twins. The diminutive outfielder went 2-for-5.

--DH Chris Colabello produced four RBIs on a two-run homer and eventual game-winning single in the 12th inning of a 6-4 win over the Rays on Wednesday. He leads the American League with 26 RBIs and is one off Giancarlo Stanton’s MLB mark. He tied the Twins record (Kirby Puckett) for RBIs in April, with six games remaining.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings of a no-decision. Coming off three rocky outings, he lowered his ERA from 7.98 to 7.32. His 15 walks in four starts are second most in the American League.

--RHP Casey Fien improved to 3-0 after pitching 2 1/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts Wednesday in a 6-4, 12-inning win over the Rays. He is one of three American League relievers with three wins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was better, but nowhere close to where I wanted to be. (Command) was a little better, but still too many walks.” -- RHP Mike Pelfrey, who allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings of a no-decision Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers April 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld

