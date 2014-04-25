Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Twins bullpen has developed from a potential weakness into an obvious strength, as evidenced by the Minnesota relief corps’ work in a series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays this week.

After a shaky start to the season, the Twins bullpen has been virtually untouchable as of late. Over their last 13 games, the Twins bullpen has posted a 1.30 ERA with one home run, 13 walks and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings since April 10.

Right-hander Jared Burton allowed a run in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 9-7 win over the Rays, snapping a streak of 26 straight scoreless innings for the Minnesota bullpen dating back to April 15 against the Blue Jays. It was the longest such streak by Twins relievers since Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 1992, when they combined to throw 30 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“Their bullpen has been outstanding,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s where I see a big difference: They’re really grinding out at-bats on a different level right now, and their bullpen was kind of -- not kind of -- they were very stingy. I think it’s a combination of those two things that has given them a different look right now.”

The Twins haven’t been surprised by their bullpen’s recent success, however, and for good reason. Last year, Minnesota recorded a 3.50 bullpen ERA despite the fact that the club’s relievers logged the most innings in the major leagues.

That doesn’t mean the Twins aren’t enjoying their rock-steady relief work, though. Far from it.

“In the first road trip, we had some difficulties, but we stayed with everybody because they all have a little bit of a track record,” Twins assistant general manager Rob Antony told the team’s official website. “They did it last year, and some of them have been doing it longer than that. Obviously, they’re on a nice run now and hopefully they’ll keep it up.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-2, 5.47 ERA) vs. Tigers (LHP Rick Porcello, 2-1, 3.15)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco has allowed five or more runs in four of his five starts this season. On Thursday against the Rays, he became the first Twins pitcher to record the win despite allowing six or more runs since Scott Baker on July 6, 2007, a 20-14 Twins win. Nolasco was also the first to win despite allowing six or more runs and double-digit hits since Frank Viola on July 5, 1986. Nolasco has allowed 43 hits this season, the most in the American League and second most in the majors. “I thought I did a decent job,” Nolasco said Thursday. “Look at the line, it’s a lot worse than it should be. It’s unbelievable, but not much I can do.”

--OF Aaron Hicks matched his career high with three RBIs in the Twins’ 9-7 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday. All three of those RBIs came courtesy of a three-run homer in the fifth inning against Rays reliever Heath Bell. Hicks’ last three homers have come with runners on base, while the first six of his career were solo shots.

--OF Sam Fuld recorded the second multi-double game of his career in Thursday’s win over the Rays, his former team, at Tropicana Field. It was Fuld’s first such game since April 11, 2011, when he became known as “Super Sam Fuld” and finished with a single shy of the cycle with four extra-base hits. In his first series with the Twins, Fuld logged three doubles in two games against his former team after not recording a single two-base hit all last year. Fuld’s last three-hit game before Thursday was July 1, 2013. “It’s nice to come back here and play well and contribute, good to put some good swings on the ball,” Fuld said. “Part of that is just being experienced. I’ve done it before. I’ve gone through extended periods without seeing any pitching. I‘m always trying to be simple with my approach, and I think it helps with the situation.”

--RHP Kevin Correia will make his fifth start of the season Friday against the Tigers. In six previous starts against Detroit, Correia owns a 1-3 record despite a 2.75 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks. The right-hander allowed only five earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over three starts against the Tigers last season. Correia gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over six innings against the Royals on Saturday, taking his second loss of the season.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Thursday’s 9-7 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Brought into Minnesota for his defensive prowess behind the plate more so than his hitting ability, Suzuki has driven in eight runs in his last four games and 17 on the season, the most among major-league catchers with a minimum of half their games played at the position. Thursday was also Suzuki’s second three-hit game of the season.

--OF Kenny Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday. He will report to Double-A New Britain. Wilson is batting .228 with 13 homers and 196 stolen bases in 505 games in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us everything he had. Pretty good performance, really, against this ball club in this ballpark.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, of RHP Ricky Nolasco, who allowed six runs on 10 hits in Thursday’s 9-7 win over the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took batting practice prior to the game April 9 but reported little progress in his recovery. He was about the same as of April 13. He received a cortisone shot April 15. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He ran the bases April 11 and played in an extended spring training game April 15 in Fort Myers, Fla. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Fort Myers April 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld

