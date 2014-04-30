Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Heavy rain and even some snow has washed out the series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The game Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday as the second game of a split doubleheader.

The cancellation marked the first time in the stadium’s four-plus years that consecutive games have been cancelled. Minnesota’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday was also a washout.

Sunday’s projected starter for Minnesota, righty Kyle Gibson, was originally pushed back to Tuesday. He will get an extra day again and is set to pitch Wednesday. Los Angeles was scheduled to send right-hander Zack Greinke to the hill Tuesday. He will be pushed back to Wednesday as well.

“I’ve thrown two (bullpen sessions) this week because of the weather,” Gibson said. “The factor is not going to be ready to pitch. It’s more gonna be, I gotta transition from the Tigers to the Dodgers and learn their information. I hadn’t looked at anything because I didn’t think I’d be starting against them.”

In that regard, Gibson said the extra day might be beneficial.

“That’s where the preparation changes,” Gibson said. “Spring training and the first four starts have prepared me for whatever comes my way, day seven or day five. The coaching staff does a good job of making sure we’re ready physically. It’s more the mental preparation.”

As recently as the weekend, righty Mike Pelfrey was originally scheduled to start Tuesday. The rainout against the Tigers pushed him back to Wednesday. Another washout means he will start the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. From there, it’s anybody’s guess as to what happens next.

“Gibson’s gonna start tomorrow and Pelfrey is going to start the first game of the doubleheader, and then we go from there and we’ll figure out who’s starting after that,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Twins players went through workouts and cage sessions Tuesday afternoon to try and stay sharp. They haven’t played a game since Saturday, when they defeated the Tigers 5-3. For many, the three straight days off has been the longest stretch of down time in two months.

“All the guys said the same thing, it feels like they haven’t been out there in a year and it’s only been a few days,” Gardenhire said. “This is a little different. Mother nature is winning right now.”

With forecasts in the Twin Cities calling for continued rain and wind into Thursday, the prospect of playing Wednesday is also in question. But the Dodgers only come to Minnesota once this season, and the two teams have only a handful of days off in common the rest of the season to make any games up. With that in mind, the wait to play the game Wednesday could be a long one.

“Hopefully we can play,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said. “You don’t want to start getting makeup games in the dog days of August on your off days. That makes it even tougher.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 4-0, 2.45 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson (3-1, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Chris Colabello’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave him 27 RBIs, breaking Kirby Puckett’s 20-year-old club record of 26 RBIs in the month of April.

--3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in the seventh inning, giving him an American League-leading 10 two-base hits this season. He left game Saturday’s game in the seventh inning.

--CF Sam Fuld had two hits for the Twins in his Target Field debut. In three starts with Minnesota, Fuld has three multi-hit efforts.

--2B Brian Dozier launched his seventh home run of the season into the second deck in left to lead off the seventh inning Friday. He is third in the American League in homers this season.

--LF Jason Kubel had two doubles Friday and has a hit in six of his last eight games. Friday’s game was Kubel’s second of the season with a pair of two-baggers. He is batting .319 with 12 RBIs this season.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He retired from professional baseball on April 19.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left triceps contusion) left the April 26 game in the seventh inning. He was not in the starting lineup April 27, but the game was postponed due to weather anyway.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better and Willingham could begin taking swings early in the week of April 27-May 3. Willingham will go on a rehabilitation assignment before being activated.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld