Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Twins have been mostly lucky with the weather since Target Field opened four years ago, this week they have had some really bad luck with Mother Nature.

After seeing their game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday canceled due to inclement weather, their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday was also bagged. In between was a day off, meaning the Twins had three days off in a row for the first time since before the start of spring training.

Twins players had a workout at the stadium Tuesday and played the Dodgers on Wednesday in a cold, wind-driven mist. But with Los Angeles in town for the only time this season, getting a game in was crucial. The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader with more rain in the forecast for Thursday.

“We haven’t played in a few days. Hopefully they won’t be too anxious,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Wednesday’s starter, righty Kyle Gibson, was originally scheduled to start Sunday against the Tigers. But two rainouts and a day off had Gibson going on eight days’ rest.

Gardenhire said his biggest concern was whether Gibson would be too rested and perhaps overthrow. With the cold also a factor -- the game-time temperature was a balmy 44 degrees -- grip was also an issue.

“I think that is probably always your biggest concern,” Gardenhire said.

Gibson took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs in 6 2/3 innings, but Gardenhire said he thought he outperformed those numbers.

“I thought Gibson deserved better,” Gardenhire said. “He made pitches, they put the bat on the ball and put them in the right places.”

“I felt pretty good,” Gibson said. “My sinker was moving pretty good. I didn’t really have my curveball going at all until a little bit later. Once again, three walks; that’s gonna drive me crazy -- if I keep doing that -- by the end of the season.”

On Thursday, the Twins will send right-hander Mike Pelfrey out for Game 1 and lefty Kris Johnson, a Triple-A callup, for Game 2.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Lost 1

NEXT: Game 1, Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 3-0, 2.03 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.32); Game 2, Dodgers (RHP Red Patterson, 0-0, 0.00) at Twins (LHP Kris Johnson, 0-2, 6.10)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Duensing allowed his first earned run of the season Wednesday. He entered the game having thrown 9 2/3 scoreless innings to start the year.

--SS Eduardo Escobar’s four hits Wednesday were a career high. He also knocked in a pair of runs. The four-hit performance raised his batting average to .345.

--1B Joe Mauer’s first-inning single extended his hitting streak in interleague games to 11. He’s also hit in all nine games against the Dodgers, going 20-for-34.

--DH Josmil Pinto went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has now reached base in 16 straight games and in 19 of 20 overall this season.

--LHP Kris Johnson, 29, will make his Twins debut in the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Johnson is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA at Triple-A Rochester. His only big league experience thus far came in four games for Pittsburgh last season. He was 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey will start the first game of a doubleheader with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Pelfrey (0-2, 7.32 ERA) was supposed to start Tuesday, but that game was postponed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pretty good. My sinker was moving pretty good. I didn’t really have my curveball going at all until a little bit later. Once again, three walks; that’s gonna drive me crazy -- if I keep doing that -- by the end of the season.” -- RHP Kyle Gibson, after giving up five runs in 6 2/3 innings during a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left triceps contusion) left the April 26 game in the seventh inning. He was not in the starting lineup April 27, but the game was postponed due to weather anyway.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better and Willingham could begin taking swings early in the week of April 27-May 3. Willingham will go on a rehabilitation assignment before being activated.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He retired from professional baseball on April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Herrmann

OF Sam Fuld