Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Twins re-signed starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey for two years and $11 million last winter, they did so with the belief that the right-hander -- another year removed from Tommy John surgery performed in 2012 -- would take another step and improve on his 5-13 record and 5.19 ERA in 2013.

Minnesota originally signed Pelfrey away from the New York Mets before last season, giving him a one-year, $4 million “prove it” contract. Before his surgery, Pelfrey posted a respectable 4.27 ERA between 2008 and 2011 and ate plenty of innings.

His numbers down the stretch last season improved too, one reason the Twins felt comfortable re-signing him.

But to say 2014 has been a disappointment for Pelfrey would be an understatement.

He entered the first game of a split doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday with an 0-2 record and 7.32 ERA in four starts this season. He was knocked around again in Game 1, allowing five runs (all earned) on seven hits in four innings while walking three and striking out two. Of his 85 pitches, only 49 were for strikes.

“I‘m not going to sit here and make excuses,” Pelfrey said. “I’ve been bad. It’s hard to look my teammates in the eye.”

Perhaps the most alarming trend for Pelfrey has been his inability to find the strike zone. Entering this season, Pelfrey’s strikeout-walk ratio had been 1.64-1. After Thursday, he has walked nearly twice as many as he has struck out (18-10).

While Pelfrey has never been a strikeout pitcher, walks have doomed him this season. Two of his three bases on balls Thursday came around to score.

“I kind of sound like a broken record, because I have this talk every five days. And it’s not fun,” Pelfrey said. “This game’s not fun when every five days you go out there and get your butt kicked. It’s frustrating.”

Despite being staked to a 2-0 lead after one inning Thursday, Pelfrey quickly handed the lead back to the Dodgers, surrendering three runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Even the outs he got were hit hard, as evidenced by a blistering line drive by shortstop Hanley Ramirez in the fourth.

Pelfrey hasn’t won a game at Target Field since April 16, 2013, and has two career wins (against eight losses) at his home stadium in 18 starts.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said the Twins will have to decide whether keeping Pelfrey in the rotation is in the team’s best interest.

“We’ve got to figure out what we need to do next and where we need to go with that, and that’s what we’re going to try to do here,” Gardenhire said. “We’ll sit down and talk to the pitching coach and the pitcher and everybody involved and see where we go with this, because it’s not moving fast enough forward.”

The Twins have options if they move Pelfrey to the bullpen. Right-hander Samuel Deduno started 18 games and had a sub-4.00 ERA last season. If they choose to make a roster move, top prospect Alex Meyer has been tearing up Triple-A; he posted his second straight 11-strikeout performance last Monday. Batters at that level are slashing only .207 against him.

The team hopes any move would be temporary while Pelfrey figures out how to get back on track.

“I would accept it and go down there and do the best I can and try to get in some kind of groove and get back into it,” Pelfrey said. “Obviously, taking the ball every five days isn’t working. I’ll do whatever they ask.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost 3

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-4, 6.59 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-2, 6.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kris Johnson was called up as the 26th man and started Game 2 of the split doubleheader against the Dodgers, making his Twins debut in the process. Acquired over the winter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Duke Welker (who was acquired from the Pirates last summer in the Justin Morneau trade), Johnson was 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA at Triple-A Rochester. He entered with one career big-league start, a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Sept. 1.

--SS Eduardo Escobar doubled in Game 1 of the doubleheader (he did not play in the nightcap) and finished the series against the Dodgers 5-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs. He raised his batting average by 93 points to .333.

--1B Joe Mauer had three hits in Game 2 of the doubleheader. His first-inning single extended his interleague hitting streak to 13 games, and he has hit in all 11 of his games against the Dodgers.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 in Game 2 and scored his 26th run of the season, extending his major league lead. He has hits in eight of his last nine games and has a .282 average with two homers, four RBIs and eight walks over that span.

--CF Aaron Hicks left Game 2 of the doubleheader after reporting concussion-like symptoms after running into the wall in the sixth inning. He is considered day-to-day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) left the game May 1 after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch. He is day-to-day.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left triceps contusion) left the April 26 game in the seventh inning. He was not in the starting lineup April 27, but the game was postponed due to weather anyway.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better and Willingham could begin taking swings early in the week of April 27-May 3. Willingham will go on a rehabilitation assignment before being activated.

--UT Jason Bartlett (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He retired from professional baseball on April 19.

