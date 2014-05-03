Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins, at least under manager Ron Gardenhire, were in uncharted territory Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Thanks to a lengthy doubleheader and a couple of untimely injuries, the Twins played Friday’s game with only two players on their bench.

“I’ve never done it,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve had injuries and been down to one player over the course of the game, but I think we started with two players maybe one other time.”

Following a dismal start in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday, right-hander Mike Pelfrey arrived at the park Friday and complained of soreness in his groin. The team put him on the 15-day disabled list following the game and called up shortstop Danny Santana from Triple-A Rochester.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Minnesota lost center fielder Aaron Hicks when he left the game after running into the wall in center trying to make a catch. The team placed him on the seven-day concussion disabled list prior to the game Friday and called up lefty Logan Darnell to serve as an extra pitcher.

With Santana en route to Minneapolis and Darnell providing extra bullpen depth, Minnesota played the opener against the Orioles with 14 pitchers -- something Gardenhire says he knows he’s never done.

“This is a first,” he said.

With the bullpen burned out, the Twins needed starter Ricky Nolasco to be effective against Baltimore, and in a perfect world, get deep into the game. He was both Friday, going all nine innings and allowing only three runs. Minnesota lost the game, but Nolasco did his part in saving the bullpen. With nine games remaining -- including seven on the road -- before their next day off, Nolasco’s outing could end up being big.

“We needed him to go deep and he did that. He had good stuff tonight,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He did what we needed. Unfortunately, the other guy on the other side was really good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-1, 4.34 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-3, 7.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position Friday and is now batting .136 with RISP this season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s double in the ninth inning snapped a streak of 12 straight at-bats without a hit. His 12 doubles are the most in the American League.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) complained of soreness following his start in game one of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

--CF Aaron Hicks was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. Hicks crashed into the wall attempting to make a catch but stayed in the game for one inning before departing.

--LHP Logan Darnell was called up to take the place of CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Darnell, who was scheduled to start Saturday for Triple-A Rochester, was needed after the Twins used every member of their bullpen in a doubleheader Thursday.

--SS Danny Santana was called up to take the place of RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained groin), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He will arrive in Minnesota in time to play Saturday afternoon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to go out there and give us some innings and a chance to win. We just came up short.” -- Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, about his complete-game loss Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) left the game May 1 after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (sore groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list following the game on May 2. He had complained of a sore groin following his start May 1.

--OF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better and Willingham is scheduled to take swings in batting cage May 3.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

LHP Logan Darnell

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

SS Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Sam Fuld

RF Chris Herrmann

===