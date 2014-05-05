Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With expanded replay making its debut in the major leagues this season, one of the byproducts, or so it seems, has been longer games.

The Minnesota Twins have been no different. On their current eight-game homestand, the Twins have played several games longer than three hours, a few longer than 3 1/2 hours and even one that lasted over five hours.

“I‘m not for (long games). I hate long games,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said. “There’s obviously a lot of variables that play into it.”

Minnesota has been lucky this weekend against the Orioles. The series opener was their quickest game of the season, completed in 2 1/2 hours. On Saturday, it was just under three hours. Sunday’s game would have finished in two hours, 59 minutes -- if not for an error on a routine fly-ball to right field that was dropped for an error. Instead, it finished in a tidy three hours, two minutes.

But in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second game of a doubleheader, it took five hours, 11 minutes -- the longest game in Target Field history. The game went 12 innings, but it took three hours, 58 minutes to play nine innings.

“That’s pretty miserable. Made for a long day,” Dozier said.

Twins pitcher Kevin Correia, who started the game Saturday against the Orioles, says he doesn’t think the replay process itself adds much to the time of game. Instead, it’s managers who go out several times per game and wait for the thumbs up or down on whether to challenge a play at all.

“They’re going to have figure out a way and a better system that having the manager go out there every close play of the game,” Correia said. “That takes too long and I think that will have to be addressed if you want to speed up the game.”

Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said with the way the game has evolved, it will be difficult to speed up games too much.

“Baseball is baseball,” he said. “Changing pitchers, walking out and talking to your team, a third-base coach giving signs, there’s just those moments.”

With bullpen specialists leading to mid-inning pitching changes, longer TV timeouts and field conditions all playing a role in the speed of the game, Dozier, Correia and Gardenhire all agreed the best way to play a timely game is by having two pitchers on the mound who get the ball over the plate.

“The main focus is pitchers pumping the strike zone,” Dozier said. “A couple of nights ago, you’ve got (Ricky) Nolasco and Ubaldo (Jimenez) throwing over 100 pitches and 75 percent of them are strikes. They were both working quick and that was a 2 1/2-hour game. That’s what it all boils down to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-2, 4.34 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer left Sunday’s game in the third inning with muscle spasms in his lower back. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Phil Hughes tossed 6 1/3 innings Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks for his third straight quality start and third consecutive win. He’s 3-1 on the season.

--DH Trevor Plouffe doubled in two runs in the third inning Sunday, extending his major league-leading doubles total to 14. He has 11 extra-base hits in his last 13 games.

--2B Brian Dozier filled the box score Sunday, getting a single, drawing two walks, stealing two bases and scoring two runs. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games and saw his batting average rise nearly 30 points over the eight-game homestand. His 31 runs scored is best in MLB.

--CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2, will not travel with the team on their upcoming seven-game road trip to Cleveland and Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you remember Kurt Suzuki when he was with Oakland his first time through, he was one of the better hitters in the league and definitely one of the more clutch hitters in the league. He was solid. He was an RBI guy. All I know is when he came up against us with RBIs out there, he got it done. We’ve always believed in him.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, talking about C Kurt Suzuki after his 3-for-3 performance at the plate, where he knocked in three runs in a 5-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (muscle spasms in lower back) left the May 4 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) left the game May 1 after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (sore groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3, retroactive to May 2. He had complained of a sore groin following his start May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

LHP Logan Darnell

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

SS Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Sam Fuld

RF Chris Herrmann

