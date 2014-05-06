Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Twins are off to a good start in their attempt to climb back into relevancy in the American League Central Division. On Monday night, the Twins won a rare 1-0 extra-inning game over Cleveland, an opponent that dominated the Twins last year.

In their 96-loss season a year ago, the Twins were 6-13 vs. Cleveland. This year, they are 3-1 vs. the Indians, and all four of those games have been at Progressive Field. The Twins are 7-6 on the road this year after going 34-47 on the road last year.

The Twins have won four of their last five road games and six of their last nine games away from Target Field. They are doing it with solid, fundamental baseball, as evidenced by their win Monday in an extra-inning 1-0 game.

“You watch those games unfold and you know it’s going to take one run,” said manager Ron Gardenhire. “We tried just about everything we could. We used our whole bench. That was a hell of a baseball game. Fortunately we got the big home run.”

The hero Monday was shortstop Eduardo Escobar, whose home run in the 10th inning accounted for the only run of the game. “It’s a big moment. It’s cool. You see the big smile on his face and everyone else,” said Gardenhire.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-1, 2.89 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Joe Mauer did not play Monday due to lower back spasms. He had to leave Sunday’s game vs. the Orioles because of the spasms. He is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Danny Santana’s infield single in the ninth inning Monday was the first hit of his major league career. Santana, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning, got his first major league hit off RHP Cody Allen, a grounder hit deep into the hole at short. Santana beat SS Asdrubal Cabrera’s throw to first.

--RHP Kyle Gibson was not involved in the decision, but pitched seven scoreless innings on two hits Monday vs. Cleveland. Gibson also extended his streak to 36 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, the longest current streak in the major leagues.

--SS Eduardo Escobar’s 10th-inning home run was the difference in the Twins’ 1-0 win over Cleveland Monday. It was Escobar’s first home run of the season, but Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he wasn’t surprised by the power shown by his 5-10, 175-pound infielder. “He can swing it, we’ve all seen that,” said Gardenhire. “You watch him in batting practice, he hits them as far as anybody. It’s a big moment. It’s cool. You see the big smile on his face and everyone else.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You watch those games unfold and you know it’s going to take one run. We tried just about everything we could. We used our whole bench. That was a hell of a baseball game. Fortunately we got the big home run.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, after Monday’s win over Cleveland.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (muscle spasms in lower back) left the May 4 game. He sat out May 5. His condition is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) left the game May 1 after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Kris Johnson

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Sam Fuld

RF Chris Herrmann

