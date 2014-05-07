Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Although the Minnesota Twins were 4-2 losers to Cleveland on Tuesday night, their pitching was better than the score might indicate. Right-hander Samuel Deduno was making his first start of the season after beginning the season in the bullpen, and left-hander Logan Darnell was very impressive out of the bullpen.

Deduno gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, although one of them was unearned. Over the remainder of the game, however, Deduno and Darnell combined to pitch six scoreless innings on one hit.

Deduno started 18 games for the Twins last season and was 8-8 with a 3.83 ERA. He was second on the Twins in wins behind Kevin Correia’s nine. Tuesday night Deduno pitched five innings and gave up four runs, three earned.

“I‘m not frustrated (by the loss), because it was my first start,” Deduno said.

The Twins got outstanding relief work from Darnell, who was recalled on May 2 from Triple-A Rochester, where he was used as a starter and had a 1.69 ERA in four starts. Tuesday Darnell pitched three hitless and scoreless innings, retiring all nine batters he faced. Deduno and Darnell combined to hold Cleveland to three earned runs on six hits.

“Sammy was good and Darnell was lights out,” said manager Ron Gardenhire.

Deduno and Darnell combined to retire 15 of the last 16 batters they faced, with only four balls leaving the infield.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Lost one

Next: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-3, 5.82) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-3, 5.93)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer continues to be sidelined by lower back spasms. The condition forced him out of Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore and has caused him to miss the first two games of the Cleveland series.

--RHP Samuel Deduno made his first start of the season on Tuesday after beginning the season in the bullpen. Deduno pitched five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks, and took the loss, as his record fell to 0-2. “I‘m not frustrated because it was my first start,” Deduno said.

--LHP Logan Darnell was very impressive in a three-inning relief stint Tuesday vs. Cleveland. Darnell pitched three hitless and scoreless innings, retiring all nine batters he faced, and touching 95 mph on the stadium radar gun. “I’ve never hit 95 before in my life, so either their gun is juiced or I had a little adrenalin going,” Darnell said.

--3B Trevor Plouffe is 1-for-8 in the first two games of the series in Cleveland. Plouffe is a career .337 hitter at Progressive Field, and he has a career .302 average vs. the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a bad start, but we had our chances at the end. That’s all you can ask for.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer missed the first two games of the Cleveland series (May 5 and 6) with lower back spasms. He left the May 4 game and his condition is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) left the game May 1 after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

LHP Kris Johnson

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Sam Fuld

RF Chris Herrmann