Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Some teams this season have chosen to carry 13-man pitching staffs and three-man benches. The Twins are one of those teams, and it may have cost them a game Wednesday night, when they lost 4-3 to the Cleveland Indians.

With first baseman Joe Mauer on the roster, but unavailable due to back spasms, the Twins’ three-man bench was actually down to two men, one of whom is outfielder Chris Herrmann. However, Herrmann is only hitting .114, and was 0-for-6 in the first two games of the Cleveland series.

So manager Ron Gardenhire made the decision to start Eduardo Escobar in left field Wednesday night. Escobar is normally a shortstop, but he has appeared in three games in the outfield in his career. However, Wednesday night was his first career start in the outfield.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-3 game, Indians shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit a long fly ball to left field. Escobar, playing left field, went back on the ball and misjudged his jump. The ball went over his head and landed on the warning track for what became a double.

“That last second I felt like I was pretty close. That’s why I gave it a jump,” Escobar said. “He just didn’t get to it. I‘m sure he shied away from the wall,” said Manager Ron Gardenhire. “It was going towards the wall over his head and he got to the warning track and felt that he was a little too close probably.”

Instead of the first out of the inning Cabrera was on at second. He was bunted to third, and scored the winning run on a single by second baseman Mike Aviles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 1-3, 6.09 ERA) at Indians (Justin Masterson, 1-1, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Guerrier’s contract has been purchased from Triple-A Rochester. In a combined seven appearances at Rochester and Double-A New Britain Guerrier was 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

--LHP Logan Darnell has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for RHP Matt Guerrier, whose contract was purchased from Rochester. Darnell was recalled from Rochester on May 2, and made one appearance, and in three innings retired all nine batters he faced.

--1B Joe Mauer missed his third consecutive game with back spasms Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined for a couple more days.

--OF Aaron Hicks took live batting practice Wednesday. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 2. He is eligible to be activated starting Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just didn’t get to it. I‘m sure he shied away from the wall. It was going toward the wall over his head and he got to the warning track and felt that he was a little too close probably.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on the game winning hit going over RF Eduardo Escobar’s head in a loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) left the May 4 game and missed games May 5-7. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. He took live batting practice May 7.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF/OF Chris Colabello

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Sam Fuld

RF Chris Herrmann