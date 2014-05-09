Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins concluded a four-game series in Cleveland with a 9-4 loss to the Indians on Thursday. It was a disjointed series for the Twins, who lost three of the four games while scrambling through a handful of roster moves.

One of the of the results of all that scrambling is that shortstop Eduardo Escobar, who never started a game in the outfield in his career, started in left field Wednesday and in center field Thursday. The fact that first baseman Joe Mauer did not play at all in the series due to back spasms also did not help.

On Thursday, the Twins placed outfielder Sam Fuld on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms. They also purchased the contract of right-hander Matt Guerrier from Triple-A Rochester, and recalled infielder Eduardo Nunez from Rochester.

Because Rochester was playing in Columbus, Ohio, Nunez made the 2 1/2 hour drive to Cleveland, but he hadn’t arrived at game time. That meant that Minnesota began the game with a one-man bench: infielder Pedro Florimon.

Following the game, the Twins made still more moves, optioning Florimon and catcher/outfielder Chris Herrmann to Rochester. The Twins are expected to fill those two roster spots on Friday. One of them could be the activation of outfielder Aaron Hicks from the seven-day concussion disabled list.

“We looking for nine right now. Nine people that can play,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 3-1, 4.72 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 4-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Pedro Florimon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday’s game. In 65 at bats over 25 games with the Twins Florimon was hitting .108 with one RBI.

--C/OF Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday’s game. In 35 at-bats over 14 games with the Twins, Herrmann hit .114 with no home runs or RBIs.

--C Joe Mauer missed all four games of the Cleveland series with lower back spasms. Mauer could return to the lineup this weekend.

--OF Sam Fuld has been placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms. Fuld is the second Twins player on the seven-day DL, the other being OF Aaron Hicks.

--INF Eduardo Nunez has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace OF Sam Fuld, who was placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. Just a couple of walks and a couple of home runs. I think I threw too many pitches the first few innings and it caught up to me in the fifth.” -- Twins RHP Kevin Correia, after a 9-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) left the May 4 game and missed games May 5-8. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. He took live batting practice May 7.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Eduardo Escobar

RF Chris Colabello