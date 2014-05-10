Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Chris Parmelee returned to the Minnesota Twins with a new batting approach and a renewed appreciation for being a major leaguer.

Parmelee had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Friday with the Twins scrambling to fortify their injury-riddled outfield. He was in the starting lineup and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

A career .246 hitter in the majors, Parmelee appeared in 101 games with the Twins last season and hit .228 with eight homers and 24 RBIs. Parmelee, who also played in a combined 85 games with Minnesota during the previous two seasons, was sent down to Rochester on March 27 after clearing waivers.

He earned his ticket back to the big leagues by hitting .305 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 32 games with Rochester.

“It’s tough,” Parmelee said in the visitors’ clubhouse of Detroit’s Comerica Park on Friday afternoon. “You have a lot of friends here and you want to get back to playing with them. You have to go down there with a positive attitude and not pout or mope. You’ve got work to do. Triple-A is not a stopping place for people. You should try to do everything you can to work your way to your dreams.”

The organization was pleased with how Parmelee handled the demotion.

“When you get sent out and clear waivers, that’s an eye-opener for a player,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It tells you that need to work on your game. To his credit, he was a professional about it and played very well down there. We’re happy to have to him back.”

The biggest alteration Parmelee made was to stop waiting for a perfect pitch to hit.

“I felt like I was getting a little passive sometimes at the plate, so it was matter of keeping my aggressiveness up on pitches I can handle,” he said. “It might not be that exact pitch I want but if it’s still a pitch I can make hard contact with or drive, go ahead and swing the bat. It might be the best pitch you get to see the whole at-bat. If you’re going to go down, go down swinging.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-2, 3.50 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 4-1, 1.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game but is showing improvement from the back spasms that have sidelined him since Sunday. Mauer took swings in the indoor batting cages before Friday’s game in Detroit. Manager Ron Gardenhire remains hopeful that Mauer will return to the lineup at least in a designated hitter role this weekend.

--RHP Kyle Gibson blanked Cleveland for seven innings on Monday and tries to build off his last outing when he starts against Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Gibson, who has never faced the Tigers, gave up just two hits to the Indians after allowing 12 runs on 19 hits in his previous two starts. Despite his 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame, Gibson has pitched to contact, recording only 16 strikeouts in six starts.

--C Kurt Suzuki continued his clutch hitting with a two-run single against Detroit on Friday that proved to be the difference in the game. Suzuki leads all catchers with 24 RBIs. He added another single and raised his average to .302.

--OF Chris Parmelee was active for Friday’s game after having his contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Parmelee, who hit .305 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 32 games for Rochester, had two hits in four at-bats. Parmelee was added to the 40-man roster by designating Double-A OF Kenny Wilson for assignment. Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on April 24.

--CF Aaron Hicks was activated from the 7-day disabled list on Friday and was in the starting lineup. He went 0-for-4 as his average dropped to .169. Hicks suffered concussion-like symptoms after making a catch while crashing into the center-field wall during a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 1. The Twins opened roster spots by optioning INF Pedro Florimon and C/OF Chris Herrmann to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

--RHP Phil Hughes won for the second time against Detroit this season by pitching seven shutout innings on Friday. Hughes, who raised his record to 4-1, asked to come out in the seventh after throwing 86 pitches. He also beat the Tigers on April 26 when he gave up one earned run in seven innings. “He was pounding the zone, painting,” Tigers C Alex Avila said. “He had great command of his fastball and his cutter.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every pitcher has a certain amount of pride. In the seventh, I felt like my stuff and location were deteriorating. In a situation like that, up 2-0 with the meat of their order coming up, guys who have had success against me in the past, you don’t want to give the game away just because you’re feeling prideful.” -- RHP Phil Hughes, who asked to be removed from the game on Friday night after 86 pitches, even though he was pitching a shutout.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. He took live batting practice May 7 and was activated on May 9.

--1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) left the May 4 game and missed games May 5-9. He is listed as day-to-day. He took swings in the batting cage on May 9.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

CF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

==