Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

DETROIT -- Chris Parmelee returned to the Minnesota Twins with a new batting approach and a renewed appreciation for being a major leaguer.

Parmelee had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Friday with the Twins scrambling to fortify their injury-riddled outfield. He was in the starting lineup and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

A career .246 hitter in the majors, Parmelee appeared in 101 games with the Twins last season and hit .228 with eight homers and 24 RBIs. Parmelee, who also played in a combined 85 games with Minnesota during the previous two seasons, was sent down to Rochester on March 27 after clearing waivers.

He earned his ticket back to the big leagues by hitting .305 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 32 games with Rochester.

“It’s tough,” Parmelee said in the visitors’ clubhouse of Detroit’s Comerica Park on Friday afternoon. “You have a lot of friends here and you want to get back to playing with them. You have to go down there with a positive attitude and not pout or mope. You’ve got work to do. Triple-A is not a stopping place for people. You should try to do everything you can to work your way to your dreams.”

The organization was pleased with how Parmelee handled the demotion.

“When you get sent out and clear waivers, that’s an eye-opener for a player,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It tells you that need to work on your game. To his credit, he was a professional about it and played very well down there. We’re happy to have to him back.”

The biggest alteration Parmelee made was to stop waiting for a perfect pitch to hit.

“I felt like I was getting a little passive sometimes at the plate, so it was matter of keeping my aggressiveness up on pitches I can handle,” he said. “It might not be that exact pitch I want but if it’s still a pitch I can make hard contact with or drive, go ahead and swing the bat. It might be the best pitch you get to see the whole at-bat. If you’re going to go down, go down swinging.”

RECORD: 16-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-2, 3.42) at Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-0, 1.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer returned the lineup on Saturday after missing the previous five games with back spasms. He served as the designated hitter and got a single in three at-bats. He also drew a walk. Mauer, who is batting .297, could return to first base as early as Sunday’s finale in Detroit.

--RHP Kyle Gibson lasted just two innings and allowed six earned runs while taking the loss at Detroit on Saturday. He gave up six hits during a six-run second, including a three-run homer to Miguel Cabrera, and didn’t get help defensively as the Twins committed two errors. Gibson, who hadn’t allowed a home run this season, had thrown seven shutout innings at Cleveland on Monday. “Our kid just couldn’t make a pitch,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

--RHP Samuel Deduno will try to block out his previous outings at Comerica Park when he faces Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Deduno has been rocked twice in two career starts at Comerica, allowing 13 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in two losses. Overall, Deduno is 2-2 with a 7.48 ERA in four career starts against the Tigers. He made his first start of the season at Cleveland on Tuesday and gave up three earned runs in five innings while taking the loss.

--LF Jason Kubel was not in the lineup on Saturday. Kubel, who was expected to be the left-handed designated hitter, has played left field regularly because of injuries. He started the previous 13 games and hit .167. “You’ve got to give those guys a mental break,” manager Ron Gardenhire said of his veteran players.

--2B Brian Dozier hit his ninth home run in the third inning, a three-run shot against Detroit’s Max Scherzer. His homer total leads all major-league second basemen. Dozier went 1-for-5 and is still hitting a subpar .236.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every pitcher has a certain amount of pride. In the seventh, I felt like my stuff and location were deteriorating. In a situation like that, up 2-0 with the meat of their order coming up, guys who have had success against me in the past, you don’t want to give the game away just because you’re feeling prideful.” -- RHP Phil Hughes, who asked to be removed from the game on Friday night after 86 pitches, even though he was pitching a shutout.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 2. He took live batting practice May 7 and was activated on May 9.

--1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) left the May 4 game and missed games May 5-9. He took swings in the batting cage on May 9 and returned to the lineup May 10 as designated hitter.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester April 26. Arcia has had no setbacks on his rehab assignment and it’s possible he could re-join the team the week of May 5-12.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

CF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

