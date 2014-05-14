Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are so desperate for outfielders they turned to one of their top infield prospects to fill the gap.

Due to injuries to Josh Willingham, Oswaldo Arcia and Sam Fuld and because of the ineffectiveness at the plate by Aaron Hicks, the Twins put rookie shortstop Danny Santana in center field in Tuesday’s series opener with the Red Sox at Target Field.

Signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in 2007, Santana -- a native of the Dominican Republic -- was ranked the Twins’ ninth-best prospect and best defensive infielder entering 2014 by Baseball America.

“He moves really well, he sees it, he’s played a lot of it down in the lower minor leagues,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re happy with him. He brings some life to us. We like that.”

Santana, 23, played a grand total of 23 games in center field and two games in left field in the minors out of 529 games played between 2008 and 2014. Yet the Twins decided to start Santana in lieu of a healthy Hicks, who has struggled to a .160 average on the year and who was 0 for his last 13.

“You need versatility and we need to be able to interchange our parts a little bit,” Gardenhire said. “Right now we like the way these kids look out there. Some of these kids can run around and have played the outfield before.”

Santana, 5-feet, 11 inches, 175 pounds, said he’s been doing extra work in the outfield before games and discussing with coaches how to play different hitters.

“The main challenge is getting to the balls hit in the gap and balls that are hit hard, to obviously get a good first step,” Santana said.

For his career, Santana had a hit in six of his seven major league games, including three doubles, and was batting .421 heading into Tuesday’s game. He was called up by the Twins on April 20 from Triple-A Rochester, where he batted .351 with three doubles, four RBIs and three steals in nine games. In 2013, he was an Eastern League Postseason All-Star in his first season with Double-A New Britain.

But, will he remain in the starting lineup after Willingham, Arcia and Fuld return from the DL?

“It’s not anything I‘m too worried about,” Santana said. “I‘m just going to go out and keep working hard, play hard every day and see what I can do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Boston (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 5.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 1-4, 6.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Nunez hit his first home run of the 2014 season -- a two-run blast 352 feet to left field -- on a 1-0 pitch to make it a 2-1 game in the Twins’ 8-6 win over the Red Sox. In four seasons with the Yankees, Nunez hit 10 home runs in 270 games played.

--RHP Glen Perkins earned his first win of the year in the Twins’ 8-6 win over Boston. Perkins has converted 10 consecutive save opportunities, dating back to April 3, which has the Minnesota native tied with St. Louis’ Trevor Rosenthal for the third-longest active streak in baseball. Eleven of Perkins’ last 13 appearances have been scoreless, posting a 1.35 ERA with opponents hitting .128 with 20 strikeouts and one walk during the span.

--RF Chris Parmelee, who was re-added to the Twins lineup on May 9 after being released in March, provided the big hit in an 8-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Target Field. Parmelee, a first-round pick by the Twins in 2006, hit his first home run of the year over the right-field wall on an 0-1 pitch from Red Sox pitcher Andrew Miller to win the game in walk-off fashion. Parmelee was 3-for-4 in the game with two RBIs and two runs scored. He’s batting .438 in four games on the year with the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just trying to get people in there that can get on base.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on Danny Santana playing center field for the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right arm contusion) was struck by a line drive on May 11 and was forced to leave the game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on April 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

====