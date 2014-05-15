Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not long ago, center fielder Aaron Hicks was considered one of the franchise’s top prospects. Some still believe he will be good, but Hicks has a long way to go to live up to the once lofty expectations of fans and executives alike.

After coming north with the big-league team last season, Hicks played in 81 games but hit only .192. His on-base percentage of .259 was suspect, too, but his eight home runs showed glimmers of hope.

A lack of options in center field allowed Hicks to make the team again this season, but the struggles, in many ways, have gotten worse. While his on-base numbers are better, Hicks is actually hitting more than 30 points under what he did in his nightmare season a year ago. His one homer and seven RBIs have also underwhelmed.

“Ultimately, if you’re hitting .160, .170, those don’t last in the big leagues,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We saw that with (shortstop Pedro) Florimon. I did not want to send Florimon down -- I don’t care what he was hitting -- but it gets to the point where he needs the confidence And (Hicks) is the same thing. He needs to get some hits or he’ll go nuts.”

Assistant general manager Ron Antony said the organization is looking for more consistency from the 24-year-old as he continues his development.

”I think you just want to know that he’s well prepared and giving himself a chance day in and day out,“ Antony said. ”He’s shown flashes of brilliance in the outfield and had big games where he’s swung the bat well then nothing the next three or four games.

“Growing pains. Young players. ... He’s a prime example of guys who just go through growing pains. He shows flashes of what he can do and there (are) other days where you don’t really get much.”

Gardenhire said he and Hicks met for a while on Tuesday. His message? Invest a little more time into the off-field side of things.

“You need to start -- if it’s studying the game a little more, studying the pitchers a little bit more, a little extra work in the outfield doing drills and everything -- improving your whole game and the way you come to the ballpark and your approach to the game,” Gardenhire said. “That’s what’s going to make you better ... and we’ll see where he goes from there. He came in today and did everything: running the balls down, hitting early, did his cage work -- everything. Looked at video, I think, all of those things.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-3, 6.44 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-1, 3.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia lost for the fifth time this season, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings Wednesday. He has just three quality games among his eight starts this season.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-4 Wednesday and has a hit in 14 of his last 19 games, dating to April 18. Over that span, he’s hitting .343 with six extra-base hits. He’s hitting .312 for the season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s first-inning double was his 16th of the season, which leads the American League and is tied for second in the majors. He followed with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, only his second blast of the season.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has hit in his last eight games at Target Field. He’s hitting .353 with a homer and five RBIs over that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can get David out. We’ve gotten him out plenty of times. If you’re making pitches like that right now, he looks like he’s got the ball on a tee.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after former Twin David Ortiz hit two home runs vs. his old team for the second straight game.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right arm contusion) was struck by a line drive on May 11 and was forced to leave the game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on April 27. He was removed from the disabled list May 14 and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee