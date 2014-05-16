Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- This likely isn’t the path Eduardo Nunez envisioned a year or two ago when he was seen as a big part of the future of the New York Yankees. Once viewed as the heir apparent to shortstop Derek Jeter in New York, Nunez now plays a utility role for the Minnesota Twins.

Traded to Minnesota on April 7, Nunez was assigned to Triple-A Rochester and almost immediately, sustained an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for the better part of two weeks.

Called up to the Twins on May 8, Nunez has made an impact early. Last Sunday, in his fourth game with his new club, Nunez ripped an RBI single up the middle against the Detroit Tigers, capping a three-run eighth inning in a 4-3 Twins win.

Two days later, he hit his first home run with Minnesota, helping the Twins to an 8-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

“We thought he could hit when he played against us, we always thought that this kid could hit,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s got quick hands. I think his hands get the bat head through the zone pretty quick. The (pitcher) misfired last night late in the game and he rocketed a ball to left field. He can hit your mistakes for sure.”

Nunez was not in the lineup on Thursday against the Sox but has proved valuable with the stick when Gardenhire has utilized him. In six starts with Minnesota, Nunez has at least one hit in five of those games. He also has a pair of two-hit games and is hitting .318.

“Talking with (Twins hitting coach Tom Brunansky) this morning, he has a pretty good plan at the plate with a lot of these pitchers, especially the Boston guys,” Gardenhire said. “He has a pretty good plan up there. He gets the bat head where he needs to. He’s an aggressive kid. He knows these pitchers, he knows what they’re going to throw him, whether he executes all the time, I think he has pretty good knowledge of what he needs to do as a hitter.”

Largely a career infielder, Nunez has actually started more games in the outfield in the early going with Minnesota. Injuries have decimated the Twins in the outfield, and Nunez has shown he’s willing and able to pitch in there in a pinch. With outfielders Josh Willingham and Oswaldo Arcia moving closer to re-joining the Twins in the coming days, Gardenhire said he’s looking forward to seeing Nunez back in the infield, where the Twins think he has a good future.

“I‘m excited to be here,” Nunez said. “I‘m just going to play hard and do my thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Win one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 3-0, 2.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes has now faced 119 straight batters without a walk, the longest streak without a free pass by a Twins pitcher since Kevin Slowey in September of 2011.

--CF Aaron Hicks’ walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning was his first career walk-off hit.

--RF Chris Parmelee’s second inning home run was his second blast of the series. Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on May 9, Parmelee has at least one hit in five of his six games and is batting .320.

--SS Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 Thursday and has now hit safely in five straight games. He is 9-for-20, with five doubles over that span and is hitting .347 overall this season.

--RHP Jared Burton tossed a scoreless seventh inning Thursday and has now pitched 7 1/3 straight innings of scoreless relief. He started the season by allowing nine runs over nine appearances in nine innings pitched.

--LHP Glen Perkins blown save was his second of the season and first since his first appearance of the season April 2 against the Chicago White Sox. Perkins had 10 straight saves in between, the third-longest streak in baseball and best in the American League entering the day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s kind of what I do. If I‘m down in the zone, I might get a ground ball every once in a while. I rely on my four-seamer and I‘m up in the zone quite a bit, get some swings and misses and some pop ups.” --Twins RHP Phil Hughes, on his propensity to produce fly-ball outs. Thursday, Hughes pitched six innings of one-run ball without the benefit of a ground out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on April 27. He was removed activated May 14 and optioned to Rochester.

--RHP Casey Fien (right arm contusion) was struck by a line drive on May 11 and was forced to leave the game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee