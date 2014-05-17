Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Sam Fuld’s absence from the lineup has certainly been felt the last week. Placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 8, Twins manager Ron Gardenhire has been forced to make some interesting lineup decisions, including playing infielders Eduardo Escobar, Danny Santana and Eduardo Nunez, as well as natural first baseman Chris Colabello in the outfield.

Fuld slammed into the center field wall at Target Field on May 2 while tracking a fly ball and showed up at the ballpark a few days later with a pounding headache. Talk of a possible concussion began immediately and he was placed on the disabled list not long after.

“The classic symptoms; noise, sensitivity to light, movement,” Fuld said. “It’s the pre-game stuff that gets me in trouble. It’s a lot louder in (the clubhouse).”

Fuld was progressing nicely until experiencing a setback Wednesday, meaning it will be at least a few more symptom-free days before Fuld will be allowed to resume baseball activities. Twins trainers suggest three days symptom-free would be enough, but Gardenhire says he usually waits four or five.

On Friday, Fuld said he’s doing everything he can to take it easy, doing things like taking slow walks.

“It’s really all I can do right now,” Fuld said.

Fuld said that’s been the difficult part.

“It’s really frustrating,” he said. “We’ve all had our share of injuries, but when you’re injured, you can at least do something else to make up for it. When you have a sprained ankle, you can get on the arm bike. When you have a bad wrist, you can run around. Really, the remedy here is to do as little as possible, even off the field, limit TV, reading all that stuff. Stare at a wall for 24 hours, that’s the remedy.”

Within the first few days of becoming a Twin, Fuld earned the respect of his pitchers with his ability to run down balls in the gap, showing little fear when it came to running into the wall to make the play. Fuld said that won’t change, but has campaigned the Twins to perhaps add more padding to the wall at Target Field, one he said is one of the harder ones in baseball.

“I haven’t heard a compelling case against it,” Fuld said.

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Ellis, 3-2, 3.69 ERA) at Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-2, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of one-run ball Friday and won his first game since April 17. In four starts at Target Field this season, Gibson is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

--CF Aaron Hicks’ third-inning double was his first two-base hit off a right-handed pitcher this season. Despite a .207 batting average over his last 10 games, Hicks has a .378 on-base percentage.

--DH Josmil Pinto’s fifth-inning home run was his sixth of the season. It also extended his personal hitting streak to five games, a new career high. Pinto has a .294 average against righties this season, compared to a .171 line against left-handers.

--2B Brian Dozier had a home run and a double Friday, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. The homer, his 10th of the season, makes Dozier the first to reach double digits in that category this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t worried at all. It was his ballgame at that point.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, about letting RHP Kyle Gibson pitch to Mariners 2B Robinson Cano with two on and two out in the seventh inning Friday. Cano grounded out to second to end the inning.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right arm contusion) was struck by a line drive on May 11 and was forced to leave the game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day. He returned to action May 15.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He took swings prior to the game April 25 and felt no effects of his sore wrist. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on April 27. He was activated May 14 and optioned to Rochester.

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

