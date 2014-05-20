Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With five games in National League ballparks scheduled for the upcoming week, Minnesota Twins pitchers have spent some time doing things like getting in the cage and running the bases.

On Wednesday, Twins pitchers were out three hours before first pitch taking cuts in the batting cage. And while the pitchers were able to swing away toward the end of their hitting sessions, much of the time was spent perfecting the bunt -- or coming as close to perfecting it as they could. Pitchers ran the bases before games Saturday and the Twins’ 6-2 loss on Sunday to the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota has National League veterans Kevin Correia and Ricky Nolasco in the rotation, the only two pitchers with more than a few at-bats. Correia, who has pitched for the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates, has a .113 average in 283 at-bats. Nolasco, a former Miami Marlin and Los Angeles Dodger, has fared only a little better, hitting .138 in 369 at-bats.

The three other Twins starters have combined for seven career at-bats -- six from Phil Hughes, who put on quite a show in the batting cage. At one point, Hughes connected on four straight home runs, two of which landed in the second deck in left at spacious Target Field.

“I could DH him and I’d be comfortable,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He can really swing it. He’s a big, strong boy in the first place. Just an athlete, and he feels comfortable with it.”

Kyle Gibson, who has never hit in a big league game, was the only other pitcher to hit one over the fence. Coming on his last cut in the cage, Gibson’s shot bounced off the facing of the second deck in left. It also came with a nice celebration afterward.

“It’s a lot of fun, whether you’re bunting or actually get to swing, it feels like you’re in on the offensive efforts a little bit,” Gibson said. “I definitely don’t mind having a DH for most of the season, but it is nice to get some swings and see if you can get lucky and get a hit.”

Nolasco wasn’t nearly as excited for the opportunity to hit. He said he wouldn’t spend too much extra time working on his swing.

“We don’t do it enough, so why waste the time,” Nolasco said.

Gibson said he’ll take the cuts in the cage and any extra advice he may be able to get, but said he won’t spend too much time researching his fellow starter.

“I’ll probably just hope he throws me a fastball,” Gibson said. “Other than that, maybe know what his breaking pitch is in case I‘m bunting.”

“Just getting them out on the field, all the pitchers, because this is a part of the game they don’t think about much,” Gardenhire said. “You want them out there, want them singing because you don’t want them going cold turkey.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 1-5, 6.80 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-5, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco lasted five innings Sunday, his shortest outing since April 6 at Cleveland.

--INF Eduardo Escobar singled against the Mariners, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is 13-for-30 (.433) over that span.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 at the plate and extended his hitting streak to nine games, a season best. He is hitting .371 during the streak and has raised his batting average to .257.

--DH Trevor Plouffe is one of the few players with success against the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez. He went 2-for-4, including a two-run single, on Sunday. He is now hitting .500 against him with three RBIs in his career.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday’s game. He has no decisions and a 5.84 ERA in 15 appearances for Minnesota this season, including a scoreless inning Sunday.

--C/OF Chris Herrmann was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Sunday’s game. He will join the Twins for Tuesday’s series opening in San Diego. Herrmann hit .400 with one homer and four RBIs in nine games for Rochester after being demoted May 9. In 39 at-bats over 14 games with the Twins earlier this season, Herrmann hit .128 with no RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we can find a helmet big enough to fit his head, we’re all good.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, joking about the size of RHP Phil Hughes’ head as Twins pitchers prepare to hit in National League ballparks this week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He suffered a setback as of May 16.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann