Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- You can go home again. At least Kevin Correia can.

A former Padre and a native of San Diego, the Minnesota Twins right-hander entered Tuesday night’s start at Petco Park with a 1-5 record and 6.80 ERA on the season.

He responded with his second-best outing of the season, holding the Padres to three runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings to pick up his second win. Minnesota beat San Diego 5-3.

Correia, a 1998 graduate of Grossmont High in La Mesa (just east of San Diego), went 22-21 with a 4.54 ERA in 61 appearances (59 starts) for the Padres over the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He led the Padres with 33 starts, 12 wins, 166 strikeouts and 198 innings in 2009.

“Not much has changed with Kevin,” said Padres manager and former major league pitching coach Bud Black. “His velocity is down a little, but he mixed his pitches tonight and hit his spots. He’s not overpowering, but he makes pitches.”

Correia made his fourth quality start of the season Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-1, 3.61 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-3, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kurt Suzuki’s inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning Tuesday night was the Twins’ first since 1B Joe Mauer raced around the bases on July 27, 2007. It was the ninth in the history of Petco Park, but it shouldn’t have made the list. Suzuki reached the seats in left with his line drive, but he raced around the bases after second base umpire Andy Fletcher ruled the ball in play. “Interesting, very weird,” said Suzuki of his first inside-the-park homer at any level. “I thought for sure it went out. I just kept running. I got towards third base and I said, ‘Shoot, I might as well keep going.’ Joe Joe (third base coach Joe Vavra) kept waving me home, so I said, ‘Maybe I got a chance.'”

--C/OF Chris Herrmann was officially recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday morning. Herrmann was hitting .400 (14-for-35) in nine games for the Red Wings with three doubles, a triple and a home run. Herrmann took the roster spot of RHP Michael Tonkin, who was optioned to Rochester on Sunday.

--1B Joe Maurer extended his interleague hitting streak to 14 games by going 1-for-4 Tuesday. He is hitting .463 (25-for-54) during the streak. Maurer has a career batting average of .344 (200-for-598) in 161 interleague games.

--2B Brian Dozier, who went 2-for-4 with a run Tuesday, has a 10-game hitting streak, matching the longest of his career. Dozier is hitting .385 (15-for-39) during the streak. Dozier also leads the major leagues with 42 runs.

--RF Chris Parmelee was hitless in his past 12 at-bats when he led off the Twins’ second with a homer Tuesday. He has three homers in 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everyone in our dugout knew the ball was out, but Kurt got around the bases anyway, so I wasn’t going to challenge it. You never know what could have happened.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on C Kurt Suzuki’s unusual inside-the-park home run Tuesday. Replays showed the ball left the playing field, but the umpires ruled the ball in play, and Suzuki circled the bases, giving Minnesota an eighth-inning insurance run in a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said April 25 that his wrist feels better. He complained of continued soreness following his cage session May 3 and will continue to rest until the pain dissipates. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jason Kubel

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Chris Colabello

OF Eduardo Escobar

OF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann