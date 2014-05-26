Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Minnesota Twins’ outfield situation hit rock bottom Sunday when backup infielders Danny Santana and Eduardo Nunez started in center and left field, respectively.

Suffice to say, effective Monday, Twins manager Rod Gardenhire hopes that never happens again.

Gardenhire, who had only three full-time outfielders at his disposal for the Twins’ three-game series at San Francisco, announced Sunday that outfielders Josh Willingham and Oswaldo Arcia would rejoin the club Monday after stints at Triple-A Rochester.

Willingham hasn’t played in the majors since breaking his left wrist in the first week of the season. He almost surely will be thrust right into the heart of the order in the series opener against Texas.

Interestingly, Arcia was the hotter hitter in Rochester. That might be enough to get him an immediate start as well, even though he was optioned to the minors May 14 after a stint on the disabled list caused by a strained right wrist.

Backup first baseman Chris Colabello, the team leader in RBIs, was one of two players demoted to Rochester to make room for the two new outfielders. Third-string catcher Chris Herrmann was the other.

“Not an easy thing to do,” Gardenhire said of having to give the bad news following Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. “It’s tough on them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 1-0, 3.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-5, 6.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia could be making the most important start of his Twins career Monday against the Texas Rangers. With RHP Mike Pelfrey close to rejoining the rotation, Correia is the logical odd man out. A 6.52 ERA in nine starts will put a pitcher on that type of thin ice. The good news for Correia is he is coming off a quality start, three runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-3 win last Tuesday over the San Diego Padres. The veteran has pitched brilliantly in his career against the Rangers, going 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three starts.

--LF Josh Willingham will be activated off the disabled list Monday, Twins manager Rod Gardenhire announced Sunday. Willingham broke his left wrist in the first week of the season, and he spent the past week on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester. He was hitting .294 (5-for-17) through six games with the Twins before suffering the injury. Willingham hit a total of 49 home runs over his first two seasons in Minnesota.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Twins manager Rod Gardenhire announced Sunday. Arcia was hitting just .111 (2-for-18) when he was demoted earlier this month. He also battled a sore groin earlier this season. Arcia hit .251 with 14 home runs in 97 games for the Twins last season.

--1B Chris Colabello needs at-bats, manager Rod Gardenhire noted Sunday after announcing the Twins optioned the team leader in RBIs to Triple-A Rochester. Colabello did not play in the Giants’ three-game sweep over the Twins that wrapped up Sunday. He is in the midst of an 0-for-23 slump. All but three of Colabello’s 30 RBIs came in April.

--C Chris Herrmann struck out as a pinch hitter in the Twins’ 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, after which he was told he was being demoted to Triple-A Rochester. Twins manager Rod Gardenhire said Herrmann would get a look in center field while in the minors, as the parent club is currently well stocked at catcher with Kurt Suzuki and Josmill Pinto.

--INF/OF Danny Santana made his second start of the season in center field in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He had two of the Twins’ four hits in the game, but he demonstrated in the field why he is best suited to playing shortstop. Santana misplayed OF Gregor Blanco’s game-opening pop fly to shallow center field, allowing the easily catchable ball to fall in front of him for a single. The Giants went on to score two runs in the inning. He also had a shot to throw out 1B Michael Morse at the plate on SS Brandon Crawford’s shallow flyball to center field in the fourth inning, but his throw was 30 feet up the third base line.

--INF/OF Eduardo Nunez made his fifth start of the season in left field in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants and demonstrated why he is considered more of an infielder and designated hitter than an outfielder. Nunez got a bad break on 3B Pablo Sandoval’s blooper to shallow left field in the first inning, turning a sure out into a single that plated the Giants’ first of two runs in the inning. Nunez didn’t help the team at the plate, either, going 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Games like this ... one time here and there it’s going to happen. But if we’re going to be successful, we all know we have to catch the ball.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins’ 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16, and he will be activated May 26.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel