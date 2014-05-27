Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins center fielder Aaron Hicks has been a switch hitter since his professional baseball career began in 2008, when he was a first-round draft pick of the Twins out of Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, Calif.

Monday, that changed.

Hicks came to the ballpark and informed Twins manager Ron Gardenhire that going forward, he will hit only from the right side of the plate, a decision Hicks said he made for himself in hopes of helping his team after losing all confidence in his swing as a lefty.

“Now it’s only one side I have to worry about,” Hicks said. “That’s the side I feel confident on. I’ve had a lot of success on that side and to stop hitting left-handed, that’s definitely something I look forward to.”

Hicks has struggled mightily at the plate over his first 400 at-bats in the majors. He entered Monday a .191 career hitter and was hitting .187 in 2014. From the left side, those numbers are even worse. In 291 at-bats as a lefty, Hicks is a career .179 hitter. His average as a righty isn’t much better (.227 avg.), but his career on-base percentage from the right side is over 70 points higher.

“It’s been a combination of a lot of things,” Hicks said. “For me, I just want to produce and help this team win and I think this is the decision that’s going to do that.”

In a perfect world, Gardenhire said the Twins could send Hicks to Triple-A Rochester to get at-bats against right-handed pitchers. But with Sam Fuld on the disabled list with concussion-like symptoms and no other center fielder on the roster, Hicks will need to adjust against major league pitching.

In his first game against a righty on Monday, Hicks struck out swinging on a breaking pitch in his first at-bat against Texas Rangers starter Nick Tepesch, but followed with singles in his next two trips. It was only Hicks’ second multi-hit game since April 3.

“We need him out there. We don’t have a replacement right now,” Gardenhire said. “He feels confident right-handed, now we’re gonna see how he does right-handed. It’s just the way it has to be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 4-2, 2.35 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 5-1, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Willingham returned from the 15-day disabled list Monday and went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch. Willingham missed 41 games with a fractured left wrist.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia was called up from Triple-A Rochester prior to Monday’s game. He went 1-for-4 with a double in his first at-bat. Arcia started the season with the Twins but was shelved with a hand injury. He was deemed healthy three weeks ago, but was optioned to Rochester to get some swings before making his return to Minnesota.

--SS Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, extending his hit streak to four games. He has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games since May 10 and is hitting .391 over that span. All 15 of his doubles have come over the last 26 games.

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit his fourth homer of the season in the first inning. The home run was the 30th of his career at Target Field, the most among all players in the park’s four-plus year history.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-4 with two singles in his first game as only a right-handed batter. He has a hit in six straight home games and is hitting .421 over those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get to see those two big guys in the middle drive a baseball. We struggled on our road trip and didn’t swing the bat great. Hopefully these guys can inject a little bit into us. I know (Oswaldo) Arcia was driving the baseball, and we know (Josh) Willingham can, too.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, about the returns of OFs Oswaldo Arcia and Josh Willingham to the Twins lineup Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Willingham (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He began light rehabilitation April 18. He took batting practice May 10 and May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He was activated May 26.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel

===