Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire told the story Tuesday of the time he made an error in a game at old Shea Stadium as a player with the New York Mets. After the inning, a fan 50 rows up sprinted down the stairs to just above the dugout to tell Gardenhire just what he thought of him.

“You (expletive) (stink),” Gardenhire said the fan yelled at him. “It’s Broadway. It’s a big stage, with a lot of people. They know words that most people don‘t. And they say them to you”

Pitching in New York has been difficult for many through the years, including for first-year Twins pitcher Phil Hughes, who is quietly off to a great start after leaving the New York Yankees to sign with Minnesota over the winter.

Hughes pitched seven innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out three. He’s 5-1 this season.

“Pitching in New York, you have to have some courage,” Gardenhire said. “It’s tough to play there, the people are tough. They love their baseball and they’re not afraid to let you hear about it.”

Where Hughes has excelled is in controlling his walks. Tuesday’s game was his sixth in a row without surrendering a free pass, a streak which now stands at 175 batters -- 16 short of Brad Radke’s 191 hitters in 2005. Nobody knows the club record, but it’s believed Radke’s mark could be it.

“Just throwing strikes, attacking the zone,” Hughes said. “Gotten a couple of counts, there was a 3-1 count later in the game, where I was able to just make a good pitch. You’re going to have those times where you’re not going to execute a pitch, but when I’ve gotten to those three-ball counts, I’ve been fortunate enough to make some pretty good pitches.”

Gardenhire said he hasn’t spoken to Hughes about his New York experience, but as a guy who has seen the wrath of New Yorkers as a former player himself, he said being comfortable in your surroundings can play a big role in your effectiveness.

“I‘m not saying it’s easy here, but overall, we all know the press, the whole package there... It’s huge,” Gardenhire said. “It’s in your face type of stuff. Some guys are a little more relaxed other places.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-1, 9.82 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-4, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes’ quality start was his seventh straight. It was also the third time in his last four outings Hughes has lasted at least seven innings.

--1B Joe Mauer doubled in a run in the bottom of the third, extending his hitting streak to seven games, a season high. Of his 15 RBIs this season, 14 have come at Target Field.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season Tuesday. It was his 15th career homer, but first since last Sept. 15 after an early season hand injury kept him out of the big-league lineup.

--UT Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-2, including the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. He also came around to score the game-winning run later in the inning. The single snapped an 0-for-11 skid for Nunez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whatever you want to call that there at the end, we get a break and we get a win we needed desperately.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire following a game-winning play where Danny Santana reached on an error with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday against Texas. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel